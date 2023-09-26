Influencer launches new influencer marketing solution guaranteeing results and ensuring brands can maximize their budgets at the same time

Via "Amplify," brands of all sizes can now execute influencer marketing campaigns with guaranteed reach, efficiency and results.

NEW YORK , Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment in influencer marketing is growing at a faster rate than traditional ad spending, according to a recent report by Insider Intelligence further demonstrating just how many brands globally are tapping into influencer marketing as a core portion of their marketing budgets. In fact, estimates suggest that the industry is now valued at $21.1B—compared to $16.4B in 2022 . That's an increase of 78%, year-over-year.

And yet, the increasing complexity and evolution of the creator economy has resulted in greater barriers to entry for effective influencer marketing. That's why Influencer , the global influencer marketing agency with hubs in New York and London, today announces the launch of Influencer Amplify, its latest solution designed to ensure clients can execute influencer marketing campaigns with utmost speed and efficiency, knowing that the results are guaranteed.

"Brands everywhere want to get the most out of their marketing budgets these days, and our clients are no different," said Ben Jeffries, CEO of Influencer. "But we figured, why stop there? Why not help them level-up their expectations by guaranteeing reach and results with each of their spends? That's exactly the void Amplify seeks to fill: To make something which we already know is impactful, measurable as well—and creating confidence at the same time."

Co-founded in 2015 by Jeffries and "OG" YouTuber Caspar Lee, Influencer has grown significantly over the past eight years, with global clients including Google, Coca-Cola, Amazon, Microsoft, TikTok and Meta.

As an offering, Amplify is a direct response to changing client demands and wider industry trends over the past twelve months. Marketers are facing growing economic concerns, with budgets becoming tighter and increasing pressure around campaign ROI as well as delivery against KPIs. Marketers are continually increasing influencer marketing spend, with this predicted to rise around 3.5 times faster in 2023 than social ad spending .

Designed with these conflicting trends in mind, and in recognition of the growing complexities of activating influencer marketing campaigns globally, Amplify aims to remove barriers to entry by offering campaigns that are simple to execute and effective. Utilizing a white glove delivery service, the Influencer team handles what have traditionally been time-consuming aspects related to launching a campaign—such as creator selection, contracts and creative development—such that clients need only provide a basic brief, whilst passing those efficiencies back on to the client by guaranteeing cost-effective results.

"Our hope is that by offering a solution built on efficiency, we can work in tandem with our clients to produce tight turnaround and even last-minute campaigns, with rapid deployment in as little as two weeks, allowing them to jump on trends or seize a moment quicker than before possible" Jeffries said.

