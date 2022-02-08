Influencer.com Partners with Boxstar to Give Advertisers Access to Premium Creator Boxing Opportunities

New partnership gives Influencer.com's advertisers and agency clients premium access to high-impact creator-led opportunities.

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Influencer.com , a world-leading influencer marketing company, today announces its partnership with Boxstar, the elite sporting events company. Brands will be gain access to influencer marketing opportunities at premium sporting events, including Boxstar's upcoming London's Calling. The event receives support from boxing legends Michael Buffer and Eddie Hall, and influencer Ant Middleton.

Influencer.com's clients, including The Coca-Cola Company, McDonald's, Walkers, Sky, Chase Bank, and P&G, will gain exclusive access to Boxstar's extensive presence across the Professional Sports and Entertainment sector globally. With a vast wealth of industry knowledge and contacts, Boxstar has played an instrumental role in some of the most-watched Elite Sporting Events worldwide, from Formula 1 to the Premier League. Their Professional Boxing Tournaments broadcast live on ESPN have reached over 100 million free-to-air viewers in both 2017 & 2019 putting them amongst the top 10 annual Sporting Events worldwide.

John-Paul James, VP of Business Development at Influencer.com commented: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Boxstar to provide our clients with elite sporting creator opportunities. Over the past year, we have seen influencer marketing and big-ticket sporting events combine to create huge opportunities for brands to tap into new audiences. As creators diversify their interests and personal stories, the scope for brands becomes even broader in scale and reach. Influencer's partnership with Boxstar will allow brands to maximise the impact and continually evolve this globally with experts in their fields."

Darren Lamb, Managing Director at Boxstar also said: "We are thrilled to partner with market leaders Influencer.com who share our vision to bring to life our high profile sporting events as creator marketing opportunities. Our last event had a reach of over 1.4 billion across all media, with our upcoming April 2nd event at the 02 Arena looking to significantly surpass that."

About Influencer.com

Founded in 2015, Influencer is a leading influencer marketing solution that combines global creative influence and insight, to build meaningful relationships between brands and creators. Clients include Mars, P&G, Vodafone, Ocado, and Alibaba. To find out more visit Influencer.com .

SOURCE Influencer.com