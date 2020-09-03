Inflatable Pet Collar Market Size Worth $107.2 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 5.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global inflatable pet collars market size is expected to reach USD 107.2 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027. Rising pet adoption, coupled with higher consumer spending on pets, is driving the demand for pet welfare products, thereby boosting the market growth. Negative impositions of e-collars on pet animals regarding self-trauma, discomfort, and misadventure are also paving the way for higher adoption of inflatable pet collars in case of injuries.

Rising spending on pet products is boosting the market growth. The purchase of premium and high-quality pet products has increased significantly as people are willing to spend on their pets considering them as their family members. The millennial population group has a higher spending propensity as compared to the other age groups. At the global level, around 35.0% of pet owners belonged to this age group in 2018. The trend of pet humanization has been boosting the prominence of pet's health and happiness, thereby propelling demand for inflatable pet collars across the globe.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during forecast years with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. Demand is anticipated to grow in the region due to rising disposable income, which is leading to increasing adoption of pets in countries, such as China , Indonesia , and India

Offline distribution channel dominated the market by accounting for 86.7% share of the global revenue in 2019

The dogs application segment held the largest share of 51.8% in 2019 owing to the high adoption of pet dogs across countries.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Inflatable Pet Collars Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Dogs, Cats), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/inflatable-pet-collars-market

These inflatable pet collars comfortably help support dogs with injuries, rashes, and post-surgery. They are designed to allow full visibility with machine washable and scratch and bite-resistant materials. Whereas, traditional collars or Elizabethan collars (e-collar) cause various problems for pets wearing them such as difficulty in drinking, inability to play, collar related injuries including itching, irritation, bumping into walls, falling downstairs or psychological distress, and other grooming and toileting issues.

The dogs application segment led the market and held a 51.8% share of the global revenue in 2019. An increase in the number of overweight dogs, which are more susceptible to injuries, is also generating higher demand for inflatable pet collars among pet owners. According to a blog by USA Today, 55.8% of dogs in the U.S. are overweight. While 35% of dogs in the U.K. are overweight.

Increasing innovation and customization related to materials and features, keeping in mind the overall wellbeing of pets, are gaining consumers' attention through high product visibility. For instance, QBLEEV offers Protective Inflatable Dog E-Collor With Splash Recovery, which is made of a short plush outer ring +6P environment-friendly PVC material. The collar is designed with an adjustable strap on the opening, which helps in fitting the pet's neck.

Grand View Research has segmented the global inflatable pet collar market on the basis of application, distribution channel, and region:

Inflatable Pet Collar Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Dogs



Cats



Others

Inflatable Pet Collar Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Offline



Online

Inflatable Pet Collar Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.



Europe



Germany





The U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Inflatable Pet Collar Market

KONG Company



Acorn Pet Products



REMEDY+RECOVERY



PetAZ



Aopuwoner



QBLEEV



Holysteed



MorTime



Warmpet



Well & Good



Fancar

