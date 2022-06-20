InfiRay® Released New Series of Self-Developed Handheld Thermal Camera

Handheld thermal camera offers intuitive and intelligent mobile target detection and industrial thermal imaging with no contact temperature measurement required — providing them with a wide range of applications across a number of industries. InfiRay's latest handheld thermal camera can be used for industrial thermal imaging and temperature measurement in product R&D, HVAC inspection, equipment maintenance, electric inspection, electrical maintenance and more.

"In InfiRay, we are committed to providing our customers with world-class thermal imaging products and solutions. We are thrilled to launch our self-developed M620 Handheld Thermal Camera, which offers customers unparalleled accuracy, efficiency and portability in industrial thermal imaging" said Mr. Yu, Product Director of InfiRay.

InfiRay® Tianxuan M620 Handheld Thermal Camera is another upgraded masterpiece of Tianxuan M family! Equipped with a self-developed and guaranteed detector of 12μm advanced technology, it brings industrial thermal imaging with the resolution of 640×512 and the high sensitivity of 35mK. Small hot spots can be easily captured. Its 23° narrow viewing angle is equivalent to about 2.4× optical zoom of 56° wide viewing angle, more conducive to medium and long distance measurement. The temperature measurement range is extended to 650°C, which is suitable for more industrial thermal imaging scenarios, such as mold steel temperature monitoring.

The product comes standard with a 32GB Micro SD card, with a maximum expandable capacity of 512GB, providing sufficient memory for long-time video recording and outdoor troubleshooting. Thanks to the overall design brought by the 12μm detector, M620 has the advantages of small size and 68% lighter weight than that of similar thermal cameras!

About InfiRay

InfiRay® concentrates on developing thermal imaging technologies and products, with completely independent intellectual properties. InfiRay® is committed to providing global customers with world-leading professional thermal imaging products and solutions. The main products include thermal-CMOS, thermal imaging modules, and handheld thermal cameras for industrial thermal imaging and night vision thermal imagers.

