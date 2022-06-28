InfiRay® Debuts at MCE MOSTRA CONVEGNO EXPOCOMFORT 2022

YANTAI, China, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IRay Technology Co., Ltd. ( referred to as "InfiRay®" below), a leading brand in the thermal imaging industry, has shown itself with a high profile at MCE MOSTRA CONVEGNO EXPOCOMFORT 2022 in Milan. InfiRay® presented its innovative technologies and highlighted thermal imaging products in booth F53 at Fieramilano, Rho (MI).

In MCE, InfiRay® exhibited the thermal imaging products suitable for the HVAC industry, including handheld and online monitoring thermal cameras for air tightness detection of buildings, HVAC operation monitoring, electrical device security monitoring, pipe network/pipe leakage inspection, and defect detection of valves in heating stations.

Application Advantages of InfiRay Thermal Camera

Thermal camera can be applied in heating equipment troubleshooting, equipment aging detection, and abnormal pipe temperature detection in heating stations. With thermal imaging technology, it screens and highlights abnormal areas to prevent accidents from the source.

C200pro: C200pro Handheld Thermal Camera adopts InfiRay® self-developed high-performance 12μm infrared detector to provide thermal imaging pictures and videos with rich details and accurate temperature data. 15-hour long battery life and the pro-level USB plug-and-analysis functions help improve work efficiency.

P200: P200 Compact Thermal Camera is small in size. With the 90° rotary lens, it can be used for fault detection in different narrow spaces without the need for moving other devices. Users can easily capture clear thermal imaging pictures and videos.

M600: M600 Professional Handheld Thermal Camera has built-in self-developed 12μm infrared detector, 640 × 512 thermal imaging resolution, and 5-megapixel visible light lens, which makes it very competitive in the industry.

T600: T600 Handheld Thermal Camera has multiple professional lenses to satisfy the requirements of the power industry. Manual and automatic focusing modes, and continuous automatic zooming functions are all supported for thermal imaging in complex power industry sites.

AT61F: AT61F Online Thermal Camera can provide high-quality thermal imaging pictures and videos for various application scenarios. -20°C~+550°C wide temperature measurement range makes it possible to monitor more industrial targets with high temperature requirements.

About InfiRay

InfiRay® concentrates on developing thermal imaging technologies and products with completely independent intellectual properties. InfiRay® is committed to providing global customers with world-leading professional thermal imaging products and solutions. The main products include thermal-CMOS, thermal imaging modules, and handheld thermal cameras for industrial thermal imaging and night vision thermal imagers.

