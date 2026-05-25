Infinix Launches HOT 70 Series with Industry-First 12-Colorway Dynamic Shine Design

HOT 70 Series debuts with an industry-first lineup of 12 trend-forward colorways under Infinix's all-new Dynamic Shine Design. It's the most fashion-forward HOT release to date, designed for the next generation of young users worldwide

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a smartphone market where devices increasingly look and feel the same, Infinix is taking a different approach. Today, the brand launched the new HOT 70, a lineup designed around a simple idea: smartphones should express personality, not just performance.

Infinix HOT 70 featuring the tagline “HOT Like YOU” Infinix HOT 70 key features Infinix HOT 70 unboxing photo

Built for a generation that treats smartphones as part of personal style and everyday identity, the HOT 70 Series introduces an industry-first lineup of 12 colorways under Infinix's all-new Dynamic Shine Design aesthetic. More than a hardware refresh, it represents the brand's most fashion-forward and self-expressive HOT lineup to date.

Anchored in "Colorful, Versatile, Fun" proposition, HOT 70 brings together expressive design, One-Tap AI, and everyday durability into a unified experience designed to stand out, keep up, and last. From color-shifting finishes and light-reactive textures to instant AI actions and real-world resilience, HOT 70 reflects how today's users move fluidly between self-expression, productivity, and everyday living. Ever-changing, ever-shining — HOT 70 is designed for a generation that never stands still.

Stand Out Instantly with Dynamic Shine Design

Infinix HOT 70 introduces a refreshed design with six colorways, giving users a wider range of options to express their personal style. Slim and light, the device features a Baby-Smooth coating that feels soft to the touch and resists fingerprints over time, keeping it clean and presentable through long days. At 7.49mm thin and 195g light, the phone sits comfortably in the hand and slips easily into any pocket or bag.

Headlining the lineup is the Thermo Orange edition, with a temperature-responsive back cover featuring Dual-way Thermo Sensing Skin. The technology sets a class-leading benchmark for design innovation in its segment. The bistable thermochromic finish shifts orange tones with temperature: below 0°C, the back panel deepens to a saturated Deep Orange; at around 65°C, it lightens to a softer Light Orange. Most smartphones today look fairly similar, but the Thermo Orange edition goes the other way, giving users a way to personalize the device itself. Pairing the surface with custom stamps or molds creates semi-permanent patterns; users can imprint a name, a favorite symbol, or any design they choose. The back of the phone effectively becomes a personal canvas, and more often than not, a conversation starter.

For users who prefer a more fashion-led daily look, the Quiet Violet and Green Texture editions feature back panels rendered in the Lumina Flare Dynamic Flame Texture. Flowing, flame-like microstructures catch and refract light as the phone is tilted, producing shifting patterns of light and shadow with a sense of depth and motion. Quiet Violet draws from the calm depth of dusk-to-dawn skies; Green Texture echoes the freshness of layered leaf veins. Each carries its own distinct character. Like a well-chosen accessory, the two editions are designed to be the finishing touch to an everyday look, turning the phone into a subtle yet expressive style detail that complements a tailored outfit, a weekend fit, or an evening-out statement.

Completing both editions (Quiet Violet and Green Texture) is the Crystal Mood Island camera deco, a refined craftsmanship detail rarely seen in this segment, where camera modules often feel like a purely functional afterthought. Its faceted ring refracts iridescent reflections from different angles, turning a typically overlooked area into a playful design signature that helps HOT 70 stand out in daily moments.

One-Tap AI That Keeps Up With Every Mode

Infinix HOT 70 introduces a dedicated One-Tap AI Button, a physical shortcut placed within natural thumb reach and easy to press whether the device is in hand or sitting on a desk. Instead of opening apps and digging through menus to access AI features, users can trigger what they need with a single tap. The result is one of the most accessible AI experiences in the segment, with every interaction starting in seconds.

A short press launches One-Tap AI FlashMemo¹. For the first time on a HOT device, intent recognition is built directly into the capture experience: the phone not only saves what's on screen, but it also interprets what users intend to do with it. A flight time spotted in a chat becomes a calendar event. A business card on the screen turns into a saved contact. A restaurant email address on screen jumps straight to a Gmail compose window with the recipient already filled in. What used to take several manual steps now takes one.

Everything captured through AI FlashMemo flows into AI MindHub, the device's central knowledge hub. Lecture notes, screenshots from a shopping spree, saved videos, and social media inspiration — content that is usually scattered across chat threads, camera rolls, and notes apps — are automatically tagged, categorized, and gathered into a single searchable knowledge base. Less time digging through old conversations to find that one link; everything worth keeping lives in one place, ready when it's needed.

A long press activates Folax AI, giving users one-tap access to five leading AI models, including ChatGPT and Google Gemini, for instant queries based on whatever is on screen. Users can switch between models with a tap to compare answers from multiple perspectives, without leaving the current page. No more bouncing between apps to look up a term, compare a product, or get a quick explanation.

Personalization extends to the home screen, with AI Custom Wallpapers2 and themes that go beyond generic stock options, giving users a setup that feels like their own. On the imaging side, HOT 70's 50MP main camera captures everyday moments with sharpness and detail, while a suite of AI tools makes editing simple: AI Live Photo Mode locks in the sharpest frame from a motion sequence, AI Eraser removes unwanted people or clutter, and AI Extender intelligently expands photo backgrounds for sharing. Share-ready content becomes the default, not the exception.

From Morning to Late Night, Uninterrupted

HOT 70 ships with an upgraded battery system built for a full day of use: a 6000mAh single-cell battery, or a dual-cell 5600mAh³ variant in select markets, paired with 45W Lightning FastCharge that goes from empty to full in an hour⁴. A full day of classes, group chats, and video lectures rolls into an evening of streaming, social, and video calls without the constant hunt for an outlet or the dead weight of a power bank in the bag.

HOT 70's All-Scenario Bypass Charging addresses another familiar frustration: phones that overheat and slow down during long livestreams or video sessions while plugged in. The system routes power from the charger directly to the device, bypassing the battery entirely and keeping the phone cool and stable through demanding use.

All those streaming, scrolling, and content-viewing hours play out on a 6.78-inch 120Hz display, with smooth visuals that match the device's all-day stamina. Up to 700 nits HBM brightness keeps content sharp and readable outdoors, including under direct sunlight when checking navigation or replying to messages on a commute. Under the hood, the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate platform supports stable performance and smooth multitasking through extended use, keeping the device responsive across work, entertainment, and content creation.

Military-Grade Durability for Real-Life Use

HOT 70 brings Military-Grade Durability to the mid-segment, engineered to handle the kind of damage that usually shortens a phone's life: rainy commutes, sweaty workouts, and phones slipping out of hands during the dash from a car. Behind that Military-Grade build is a comprehensive protection system. IP65-rated dust and splash protection guards against rain, sweat, and accidental exposure to water. SGS-certified Premium Performance and Gold Standard Drop Resistance back to the device, with rigorous testing — 1.5m extreme drops, multi-angle falls, and over 40 consecutive front-face drops with the screen and core functions intact.

Protection extends inward, encompassing the HOT 70's everyday functions and the personal data it holds. Folax-Speaker Cleaner uses sonic vibrations to clear dust and moisture from the speakers, preventing the gradual muffling that sets in months later. XGuard Full-Link Protection adds another layer for personal data, with XHide, App Lock, Unlock Security Protection, and Advertisement Control covering privacy, app access, and intrusive pop-up ads.

The same protective logic carries through to how HOT 70 stays connected. Pure Voice noise cancellation protects the user's voice from background noise such as busy streets, cafés, and transit, keeping calls clear on both ends without users having to step outside or ask the other person to repeat themselves. UltraLink also enables Bluetooth-based direct communication up to 1.5km away when the cellular signal drops out.

Software longevity rounds out the durability story. HOT 70 ships with XOS 16 and supports up to 3 major OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches on supported models⁵, keeping the device current with new features and protected against emerging threats well into its lifetime.

Bringing More "Pro" Fun: Expanding the HOT 70 SERIES

Sharing the same Colorful, Versatile, Fun spirit, Infinix also previewed the upcoming HOT 70 Pro. Designed for users seeking a step up from the HOT 70, the Pro will introduce refinements across design, imaging, AI, and performance. More details about the HOT 70 Pro will be announced at a later date.

Price and Availability

Infinix HOT 70 is available in Thermo Orange, Quiet Violet, Green Texture, Night Pulse, Silver Dancer, and Dive Blue. Users can choose between 128GB and 256GB storage configurations, with models offering 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM and up to 8GB of extra expandable RAM.

*Price and availability vary between markets and sales channels. Please refer to the Infinix Official website for product availability and detailed regional sales information.

Disclaimers

¹The availability of AI features varies by country and region. Some functions may not be supported in certain markets.

²HOT 70 4GB RAM variant does not support AI Wallpaper customization features

³HOT 70 is available in 5600mAh and 6000mAh battery variants, depending on market and region.

⁴Please note that all data comes from Infinix Laboratories. The test data may vary slightly across test versions and testing environments.

⁵3 major OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches require 6GB RAM and above. Availability of XOS features may vary by market and model configuration.

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more — building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986744/Hero_pic.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986742/pic_2___2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986743/pic_3___3.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316423/Infinix_Logo.jpg