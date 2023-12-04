Infinix Display Wins the Red Dot Award for Brands and Communication Design 2023

In pursuit of aligning with the preferences of today's Z-era youth, Infinix initiated a comprehensive brand visual upgrade plan in 2022 and officially launched it in April of this year. The upgrade encompassed brand personality, positioning, and design principles, featuring a custom multilingual typeface developed in-house, a new design and product brand system, and an updated global website design.

The awarded typeface is a pivotal element of the entire brand visual, showcasing modern, minimalist, and geometric attributes with sharp lines and bold strokes that convey technology and efficiency. Moreover, the font supports various languages, including Latin Extended, Cyrillic, Arabic, and Thai, making it versatile and suitable for Infinix's diverse customer base.

"We are thrilled to receive this award, which is a testament to the authoritative affirmation of Infinix's innovative brand visual upgrade," said Lake Hu, the CMO of Infinix Mobility. "Catered to the Z era's youth, our new brand visual identity seamlessly incorporates trendy elements, highlighting Infinix's commitment to leading global youth trends, ensuring consistent user experiences, and fostering user engagement."

In November, the all-new brand visual also won the Transform Awards Asia in four categories, including Best Brand Evolution (Consumer), Best Strategic or Creative Development of a New Brand, Best Use of Typography and Best Visual Identity from the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Sector. At the same time, Infinix GT 10 PRO and Infinix NOTE 30 VIP won top honors at the 2023 International CMF Design Awards.

These achievements mark significant recognition and further underscore Infinix's multifaceted excellence in product and brand design.

About Infinix

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in-class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want. For more information, please visit: www.infinixmobility.com

