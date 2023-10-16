Infinium Global Research Forecasts Robust Growth in Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies Market: Anticipates USD 2487.63 Million Value by 2030 with a Notable CAGR of 5.25%

PUNE, India, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium Global Research, a leading market research firm, has recently unveiled an extensive report on the Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies Market, providing a comprehensive analysis of market segments and sub-segments both globally and regionally. The report delves into the impacts of drivers, restraints, and macro indicators on the ophthalmic surgical technologies market in the short and long term.

Ophthalmic surgery involves a range of surgical procedures performed by ophthalmologists on the eye and its associated structures. Common eye ailments include cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, strabismus, uveitis, and eye tumors. Various advanced technologies, including femtosecond systems, excimer laser systems, phacoemulsification systems, and YAG laser systems, are employed in ophthalmic surgery. Femtosecond laser technology, in particular, is widely utilized for LASIK procedures to correct myopia (near-sightedness) and in cataract treatment.

Key Findings:

Impressive Growth Projection: In 2022, the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market was valued at USD 1543.76 million . The report predicts it will rise to USD 2487.63 million by 2030, driven by a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.25% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In 2022, the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market was valued at USD 1543.76 million. The report predicts it will rise to USD 2487.63 million by 2030, driven by a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.25% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Drivers of Market Growth: The growth of the ophthalmic surgical technologies market is fuelled by the increasing prevalence of eye disorders and the expanding global elderly population. Notably, femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery has gained significant traction, as cataract surgery is one of the most commonly performed surgical procedures globally. The World Health Organization predicts a near doubling of the global population over 60 years old, from 12% to 22%, between 2015 and 2050. Rising awareness of minimally invasive surgical techniques and increased government funding for healthcare infrastructure are further bolstering the market. However, the high costs associated with ophthalmic surgery instruments and a shortage of skilled professionals may present challenges. Market leaders should focus on exploring new technologies and innovations in the field of ophthalmic surgery to overcome these obstacles.

Regional Dominance: North America is expected to lead the ophthalmic surgical technologies market during the forecast period, driven by the presence of key players and a rising prevalence of eye diseases in the United States and Canada. Asia-Pacific and Europe are also poised for significant growth, fuelled by increased research and development spending and ongoing advancements in the healthcare sector within these regions.

Segment Analysis: The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the ophthalmic surgical technologies market by product type and surgery type. Sub-markets include excimer laser systems, femtosecond systems, YAG laser systems, and phacoemulsification systems, along with surgery types such as retinal surgery, cataract surgery, and glaucoma surgery.

Key Players: The report includes profiles of companies in the market, including Nidek Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Glaukos Corporation, Alcon, STAAR SURGICAL, AbbVie Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, and Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

