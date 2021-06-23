InfinityQS Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Helping Manufacturers Enhance Quality Compliance with Its Enact Platform

"Using features such as an operator-focused interface, intuitive design, and stream grading, operators can simplify their manufacturing processes," said Sankara Narayanan, Senior Industry Analyst. "Enact is highly exception based, allowing users to set up system rules while the platform generates calls to action based on these rules. By focusing on exceptions, Enact minimizes distractions, ensuring quick responses to scenarios requiring immediate attention."

Enact is designed to aid optimal shop floor operations, site quality management, and corporate quality management. The platform's operator-focused dashboard and configurable graphics display key information and tasks, while its simple user interface makes it easy to use. By presenting complex data in a highly accessible, straightforward visual format, the solution expedites action. Furthermore, when an operator moves to a new line, the dashboard changes to accommodate the new work environment and automatically prioritizes data collection and notifications.

For site quality management, Enact eliminates data silos by serving as a centralized and unified data repository. Because the platform is browser based, information can be made available on any device, while its responsive design allows manufacturers to use low-cost, solid-state devices that only require a reliable Internet connection. In terms of corporate quality management, the dashboard presents continual enterprise-wide analysis and a high-level summary that identifies potential pain points so clients can prioritize their resources and investments.

"Being cloud-native, Enact is cost effective for companies of all sizes that wish to deploy it across multiple sites. The platform is compatible with standard devices, such as tablets or smartphones, making it an ideal fit for remote workers," noted Sankara Narayanan. "Overall, InfinityQS has been helping clients transform their business by becoming more efficient, improving throughput, and performing quicker and better-informed operational decisions."

Read the report and learn how Enact empowers manufacturers to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve the agility at https://www.infinityqs.com/connect/white-papers/frost-sullivan-report.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

E: claudia.toscano@frost.com

About InfinityQS International, Inc.

For over 30 years, InfinityQS has been the leading global provider of Manufacturing Quality Intelligence software and services. Powered by a robust Statistical Process Control (SPC) analytics engine, the company's solutions—Enact® and ProFicient™—deliver unparalleled visibility and strategic insight across the enterprise, from the shop floor to the boardroom. This extensive deep-dive capability enables manufacturers to improve product quality; decrease cost and risk; improve compliance; and make strategic, data-driven business decisions. Headquartered near Washington, D.C. and with offices in Seattle, London, and Beijing, InfinityQS has thousands of customers around the world, including Ball Corporation, Boston Scientific, Graham Packaging, and Medtronic. For more information, visit www.infinityqs.com.

