INFINITY STONE VENTURES ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 18,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Offering"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000. Each LIFE Unit will be composed of one (1) Class A Subordinate Voting share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one (1/2) Class A Subordinate Voting share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from issuance.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay certain finders (each, a "Finder") a cash commission and/or issue such Finders non-transferable share purchase warrants, in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies. The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for payment of account payables, exploration expenditures and general working capital. The Offering may close in tranches.

The first tranche of the Offering is expected to close on or around May 25, 2023. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the CSE.

The Offering is being completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions and therefore the securities issued in the Offering to Canadian subscribers will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and at www.infinitystoneventures.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures .

Connect with Infinity Stone

Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram |

Infinity Stone Contact

Zayn Kalyan

CEO and Director

Direct: 778-938-3367

zayn@altuscapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the Offering, the expected closing date of the first tranche of the Offering and the intended use of proceeds from the Offering are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997021/4032710/Infinity_Stone_Ventures_Corp_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.