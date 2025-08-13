Infinite Global Consulting Announces Investment Partnership with ParkSouth Ventures

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Global Consulting ("Infinite" or the "Company"), a leading international communications and reputation management firm, announces today that it has partnered with and received a strategic investment from ParkSouth Ventures ("ParkSouth"), a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private investment firm. The investment will establish Infinite as a strategic communications platform and fuel the firm's continued growth and expansion.

Since 2001, Infinite has supported the communications and reputation management needs of many of the world's largest and most successful professional services firms, technology enterprises, and public and privately held companies. Led by a team of seasoned professionals across its New York City (headquarters), San Francisco, and London offices, Infinite works closely with its clients to provide strategic communications consulting, public and media relations, crisis and litigation communications, and thought leadership and content development.

The executive leadership team that includes Founder & CEO Jamie Diaferia, President Zach Olsen, and Chief Operating Officer Isabel Podda will continue to lead the Company in this next phase of growth.

"We have been singularly focused on building an agency that attracts and retains the best clients and talent in the industry, and that mission requires vigilance to keep pace with their needs. We decided several years ago that to further fulfill our potential we would need the right investment partner. In ParkSouth, we found an aligned partner that can add strategic value, as well as investment capital," said Jamie Diaferia.

ParkSouth was founded and is led by Steven Ruoff and Richard Veal. The firm targets investments in knowledge-based service companies and focuses on partnering with founder- and entrepreneur-owned businesses to achieve both organic and acquisition-led growth.

"This investment reflects our focused effort to back a strategic communications firm that delivers the senior-level counsel organizations need to navigate complexity, reputational risk, and a constantly evolving media landscape," said Steven Ruoff and Richard Veal, partners at ParkSouth Ventures. "The team, led by Jamie, Zach, and Issy, has built a truly exceptional business, and we're looking forward to supporting their continued growth."

Park South has partnered with Michael Koziol, an experienced agency operator who will advise the company on operations, growth strategy, M&A, and integration.

"Jamie and the team at Infinite have built an incredibly special and valuable company that combines world-class strategic communications capabilities and a world-class company culture," said Michael Koziol. "I am excited about the partnership and opportunity to support them in the realization of their ambition and potential."

PALAZZO served as exclusive financial advisor to Infinite on the transaction and STANZO provided sourcing support for ParkSouth. ParkSouth's investment was made in partnership with Plexus Capital. Rutan & Tucker and Lewis Silkin provided legal counsel to Infinite and Moore & Van Allen and Dentons provided legal counsel to ParkSouth.

About Infinite Global

Infinite is an award-winning communications and reputation management firm. Led by seasoned media professionals, the firm provides communication and creative services including media relations, crisis and litigation communications, research, media training, and a full range of content solutions. Infinite has offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and London. For more information, learn more about what we do.

About ParkSouth Ventures

ParkSouth Ventures is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based growth-oriented private investment firm focused on investing in and partnering with founder and entrepreneur-owned businesses in the United States. ParkSouth seeks to invest alongside experienced and highly capable management teams, invest in both organic and acquisition-led growth initiatives, and build great businesses that thrive well beyond its investment horizon. The firm has a "hands-on" investment approach to creating long-term value. ParkSouth and its partners have a deep understanding of how to partner with and build privately held businesses while preserving the culture and ensuring the legacies founders, owners and management teams have worked tirelessly to cultivate. To learn more, visit www.parksouthventures.com.