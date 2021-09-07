Infinite And Interfacial Head To RAPID + TCT Conference To Take Part In The Future Of Additive Manufacturing

Interfacial is the innovation engine behind Infinite's portfolio of novel materials. Infinite recently launched AquaSys ® 120 and AquaSys ® 180, water-soluble support filament that pair with popular build materials ranging from PLA to PEEK to support complex designs. And this spring, it launched Caverna™ PP, a 3D printing filament that allows users to create lightweight micro-porous, foam-like parts resembling a sponge. At the event, Infinite and Interfacial will showcase their potential for future innovations.

Attendees will have an opportunity to review Infinite's disruptive materials – Caverna™ PP and AquaSys® 120 and 180. They can also directly connect with the Infinite and Interfacial innovation team on-site, offering a rare opportunity to not just learn about new breakthroughs in additive manufacturing, but to interact directly with the minds behind them to discuss ideas and opportunities.

In addition to daily seminars offered to RAPID + TCT attendees, Jeffrey J. Cernohous, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer and Member of Interfacial Consultants LLC, will be presenting "Customizing Materials for Additive Manufacturing Applications: Opportunities and Challenges" on Wednesday, September 15 from 9:20 AM to 9:40 AM CT at FABTECH 2021 in the 3D/Additive Manufacturing Pavilion Showcase.

"Every day we push our companies to challenge industry conventions," says Dr. Cernohous. "We're looking forward to the opportunity to talk with the rest of the industry and strategize how to keep pushing 3D printing forward."

Additionally, Infinite and Interfacial's booth was selected as a Student Friendly Exhibitor. They will be hosting over 100 STEM students to show them exciting, challenging, and rewarding careers that await them within manufacturing. Through this mentorship, Infinite and Interfacial hope to play a role changing perceptions of the industry and guiding students as they begin choosing their career pathways.

Infinite Material Solutions LLC is based in Prescott, Wisconsin, USA, and manufactures, markets and sells wholly unique materials for additive manufacturing. The company was founded as a joint venture between Nagase America, a multinational manufacturer-distributor of raw materials and specialty chemicals, and Interfacial Consultants (IFC), a Wisconsin-based firm focused on the design, de-risking and deployment of technology platforms relating to advanced materials and manufacturing processes for the plastics, building and construction, electronics, transportation, packaging, consumer, and specialty chemicals markets.

