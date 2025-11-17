Infineum Unveils Bold New Brand Identity and Tagline: "Formulating tomorrow together"

ABINGDON, England, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infineum, a global leader in specialty chemicals, today announced the launch of its new brand identity, featuring a refreshed logo and the inspiring tagline "Formulating tomorrow together." This evolution reflects Infineum's commitment to delivering innovative chemistry that supports a sustainable future and helps customers overcome complex challenges in an ever-changing world.

With a clear vision to become a sustainable, world-class specialty chemicals company, Infineum continues to deliver exceptional performance and customer value through advanced solutions that support the energy transition and drive sustainable progress. Its specialty chemicals reduce the environmental impact of current transportation modes, enable e-mobility, and support decarbonisation, empowering customers to succeed in a rapidly evolving landscape.

The new brand identity reinforces Infineum's diversification strategy, signaling its expanding capabilities and readiness to enter new markets under a strong, unified brand. It embodies the company's ambition to deliver sustainable solutions across transportation and energy applications while continuing to be a trusted partner in solving complex challenges.

"I'm genuinely thrilled about this brand refresh," said Aldo Govi, CEO of Infineum. "'Formulating tomorrow together' isn't just a tagline. It reflects our commitment to working hand in hand with our customers, driving mutual success through innovation, partnership, and purpose. We're building on our strong brand foundations of collaboration, technology excellence and reliability, and our heritage as one of the safest and most reliable companies in the industry continues to guide us. This refresh signals to the market that we're listening, evolving, and ready to lead."

Infineum's purpose is clear: to create a sustainable future through innovative chemistry. Guided by decades of expertise, an inclusive culture, and a forward-looking approach to technology and customer partnerships, Infineum is committed to formulating tomorrow together.

Infineum invites its customers, partners, and stakeholders to learn more about this exciting new chapter by visiting www.infineum.com.

About Infineum

Infineum is a specialty chemicals company that exists to create a sustainable future through innovative chemistry. We focus on complex formulation challenges, working hand in hand with our customers, to deliver mutually successful solutions.



Our heritage is within the energy transition segment, where we have reduced the carbon impact of internal combustion engines, supported electrification, and are developing solutions for alternative fuels.



By taking a forward-looking approach to innovation across multiple sectors, we also maximise the value of Infineum's unique technology in carbon resilient sectors.



More than 2,000 global employees with unique perspectives and expertise help to contribute to customer success, as we formulate tomorrow together.

For more information, visit www.infineum.com

