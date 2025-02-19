Infineon teams up with Thailand Science Research and Innovation to drive innovation ecosystem in Thailand

– Infineon and Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI) have signed an MoU to strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem in Thailand

– Collaboration with local entrepreneurs and academic institutions aims at driving innovative products and solutions

– The agreement covers the development of a secure and scalable AIoT platform to support cybersecurity certifications

BANGKOK, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd and Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI), a Thai government agency, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in driving growth, innovation and entrepreneurship in Thailand. The focus of this collaboration is on Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and other emerging technologies driven by the semiconductor industry.

Infineon and TSRI will jointly promote the development of an ecosystem for startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Thailand that have the potential to leverage Infineon's semiconductor technology in the development of innovative products and solutions. The two parties will also work together on upskilling the workforce and fostering talents for the local semiconductor industry. To this end, they plan to encourage research, education and training programs related to semiconductor products at academic institutions.

"We are excited to partner with TSRI in advancing AI and IoT innovation in Thailand," said Chua Chee Seong, President and Managing Director of Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. "This collaboration will enable us to support the growth of startups and SMEs in Thailand and to help develop a robust and cyber-resilient digital economy in the country, further driving decarbonization and digitalization."

As part of the collaboration, the parties will develop a secure and scalable Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) platform, encompassing frameworks for AIoT Edge, IoT device security, firmware and middleware to support domestic and global cybersecurity certifications, data services and advanced product innovation.

"We are dedicated to increasing funding for research initiatives within higher education institutions to foster innovation and meet the challenges of the future," said Prof. Dr. Supachai Pathumnakul, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation. "We aim to enhance our educational standards and research capabilities through collaboration with global institutions like Infineon. Prioritizing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education will empower our students with the skills needed for success in the competitive landscape of tomorrow."

Infineon recently broke ground for a new semiconductor backend production site in Samut Prakan, south of Bangkok, optimizing and further diversifying its manufacturing footprint.

About Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI)

Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI), a key government organization under Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, drives national progress by advancing research and innovation. Established under the Industry 4.0 economic model, to expand its role in fostering science, technology, and interdisciplinary collaboration, it funds critical projects in agriculture, healthcare, sustainability, and digital transformation while bridging academia, industry, and policymakers to turn research into real-world solutions. Aligned with national strategies, TSRI strengthens Thailand's global competitiveness and sustainable development goals, supporting the transition to a high-income, innovation-driven economy through strategic partnerships and international cooperation.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 58,060 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €15 billion in the 2024 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

