InferX is Born to Accelerate the Age of Intelligence

New company offers an AI infrastructure platform to accelerate the deployment and monetization of AI

This platform has been designed to transform data centers into intelligence factories

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InferX, a new independent company born from a decade of Submer's leadership in thermal management and sustainable datacenter expertise, has officially launched with the mission to accelerate the Age of Intelligence – the next phase of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, where intelligence itself becomes the engine of economic and industrial progress. InferX delivers the infrastructure and services that enable the monetization of AI at scale, redefining how intelligence is built, delivered and valued.

InferX provides AI-powered infrastructure and use-case delivery across sovereign cloud and telco edge.

InferX combines Submer's proven liquid-cooling expertise with its advanced AI operations and delivery capabilities. This platform, vertically integrated in combination with Submer, is designed to transform datacenters into the factories of intelligence – where compute, efficiency and sustainability converge to unlock the economic potential of AI.

The New Utility: From Energy to Intelligence

In the same way electricity powered the industrial era, "tokens" - the basic units of computation and meaning - will power the intelligence era. Every AI model, application and interaction generates tokens. As global economies shift toward AI-driven economies, these tokens will become the new utility, representing both the flow and monetization of intelligence across networks, nations and industries.



"AI is becoming a critical utility, and it deserves the same reliable, efficient and sovereign infrastructure as energy," said Daniel Pope, Founder of InferX and Submer. "InferX has been created to provide that foundation – building an AI cloud platform that focuses on real AI use-case enablement."

Solving the AI Infrastructure Challenge

The rapid acceleration of AI is colliding with physical and economic limits. Traditional datacenter infrastructure cannot keep pace with the compute intensity, energy demand and latency requirements of modern AI workloads. These constraints hinder progress, inflate costs, and slow the monetization of AI services.



InferX's purpose is to solve these challenges. Leveraging a deep understanding of the AI infrastructure ecosystem, InferX delivers a faster, denser and greener AI cloud built to accelerate the Age of Intelligence through a dual-plane strategy that connects Core and Edge infrastructure: Core datacenters handling large-scale training and hosting in high-density GPU clusters, while Edge AI infrastructure delivers real-time inference close to users through telco and regional networks.

