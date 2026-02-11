Inference Research announces $20 Million Seed Round Led by Avenir Group to Build the AI-Native Quantitative Franchise

HONG KONG, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inference Research, an AI-native quantitative trading franchise architected to capitalize on the convergence of Digital Assets and Traditional Finance, today announced its launch and the anticipated closing of a $20 million Seed funding round. The round was led by Avenir Group, a pioneering investment group that originated from Mr. Li Lin's family office and is Asia's prominent institutional investor.

Founded by Luke Li, the former Co-founder and Head of Trading at Amber Group, Inference Research is built to operate at the frontier of global market evolution—combining sovereign AI infrastructure with institutional trading discipline to tackle key challenges in modern markets, from asset pricing to liquidity provision, as global finance is being reshaped by AI and blockchain.

Strategic Partnership with Avenir Group The investment from Avenir Group validates Inference Research's vision and provides the resources to accelerate infrastructure development and support scaling of its proprietary AI systems. As an industry pioneer dedicated to the integration of traditional finance and digital assets, Avenir Group's strategic support enables Inference Research to pursue long-term growth with institutional-grade resilience and scale.

"Inference Research represents a compelling step forward in quantitative finance, blending institutional-grade discipline with AI-native innovation," said Jacob Zhong, Managing Partner, Strategic Investment & Partnerships at Avenir Group. "This approach aligns closely with our mission to bridge traditional finance and digital assets, fostering resilient infrastructure and institutional adoption. We are proud to support Luke Li and the Inference Research team through strategic investment and incubation, contributing to a more unified and efficient global financial ecosystem."

Building the Foundation The capital will be used to scale Inference Research's sovereign infrastructure and accelerate the recruitment of world-class talent. The firm is assembling a team of exceptional quants, engineers, and researchers who value relentless curiosity and performance with integrity.

About Inference Research Inference Research is an AI-native quantitative trading franchise architected to capitalize on the convergence of Digital Assets and Traditional Finance. Combining sovereign AI technology with institutional trading discipline, the firm operates across digital assets, traditional markets, and emerging frontiers. For more information, visit www.infr.com.

About Avenir Group

Avenir Group is a pioneering investment group, originating from Mr. Li Lin's family office, dedicated to the strategic integration of traditional finance and digital assets, driving innovation to build a leading financial ecosystem and infrastructure. Through an integrated framework of Investment, Incubation, and Operations, the group's investments focus on digital assets, trading and financial service platforms, PayFi infrastructure, and Real-World Assets (RWA). As Asia's largest institutional Bitcoin ETF holder, Avenir Group leads the regional market. With proven financial expertise and industry-leading capabilities, the group establishes its role as a global hub advancing capital mobility and strategic partnerships. Learn more: www.avenirx.com.