Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market worth US$42.20 billion by 2030 with 9.7% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, valued at US$24.96 billion in 2024, stood at US$26.58 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 9.7% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$42.20 billion by the end of the period. The key growth drivers include the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the rising demand for early & accurate diagnosis, and continuous advancements in diagnostic technologies. Government initiatives and funding programs further support market expansion by enabling higher investments in R&D and infrastructure. These efforts accelerate innovation, expand diagnostic access, and ultimately contribute to the overall growth of the infectious disease diagnostics market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116764589

Browse in-depth TOC on "Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market"

537 - Tables

59 - Figures

448 - Pages

By product & service, the market is segmented into reagents, kits, and consumables; instruments; and software & services. In 2024, the reagents, kits, and consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high volume of these products required for routine testing. Unlike instruments, consumable purchases are recurring, leading to consistent demand among end users. Additionally, their wide availability and critical role in test performance contribute to market growth further.

By sample type, the infectious disease diagnostics market has been segmented based on sample type into blood, serum, and plasma; urine; and other sample types. In 2024, the blood, serum, and plasma segment accounted for the largest share of the infectious disease diagnostics market, by sample type. These samples offer a rich & diverse source of diagnostic information for infectious diseases. They contain circulating DNA, RNA, proteins, and biomarkers, providing critical insights into numerous diseases and conditions. This abundance of biological data supports accurate diagnosis, helps track disease progression, and enables personalized treatment planning by healthcare professionals.

By geography, the infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The region's leadership is primarily driven by a well-established diagnostics landscape, with the US as the key contributor. Factors supporting this dominance include a robust healthcare infrastructure, a high burden of infectious diseases, and substantial investments in advanced diagnostic technologies and innovation.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=116764589

The major players operating in this market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott (US), Danaher Corporation (US), bioMérieux (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US).

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland):

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. held a prominent position in the infectious disease diagnostics market. The company has sustained its market leadership through a robust distribution network spanning North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Roche maintains a combination of direct & indirect distribution channels, allowing it to mitigate demand fluctuations across regions. To further consolidate its position, the company leverages inorganic growth strategies, including strategic partnerships and acquisitions, to expand its market share and global reach.

Danaher Corporation (US)

Danaher Corporation held a strong position in the infectious disease diagnostics market, supported by its diverse diagnostic portfolio and global operational footprint. The company benefits from a well-integrated network of subsidiaries such as Cepheid and Beckman Coulter, enabling it to address a wide range of infectious disease testing needs across several regions. Danaher's global distribution & service capabilities help ensure consistent product access, even in rapidly changing demand environments. To reinforce its leadership, the company actively pursues inorganic growth strategies, including collaboration & agreements, aimed at expanding its technological capabilities and strengthening its position in high-growth segments of the diagnostics market.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Companion Diagnostics Market

Molecular Diagnostics Market

In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

Get access to the latest updates on Infectious Disease Diagnostics Companies and Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg