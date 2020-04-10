Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market Size Is Projected to Reach USD 16870 Million by 2026 Growing at a CAGR of 3.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Infectious Disease Diagnostic market size was USD 13,520 million in 2019 and is expected to hit USD 16,870 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.2% in 2021-2026.

Diagnosis of infectious disease requires recognizing the presence of foreign antigen/organism using diagnostic devices, including kits. Many commercially available regular medical test kits are for bacterial infections and sexually transmitted diseases. Such diagnostic tests are, however, predicted to be replaced by molecular techniques in the future.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE INFECTION DISEASE DIAGNOSTIC MARKET SIZE

The global infectious disease diagnostic market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases like COVID-19, increased funding from various government and private organizations, and increased demand for new diagnostic tests to control infectious diseases. However, factors such as strict regulatory approval for infectious diagnostic instruments, the advent of molecular techniques, and unfavorable reimbursement scenarios hamper the growth of the market.

In spite of significant improvements in sanitation practices and medicine, the global prevalence of infectious diseases such as influenza, HPV, COVID-19, hepatitis, HIV, and tuberculosis is considerably high. Many of the diagnostic techniques currently available are slow, require complicated procedures, and lack the precise identification of causative agents. This significant gap in the diagnostic field is expected to boost the Infection disease diagnostic market size.

The high incidence of infectious diseases across growing economies has made manufacturers of the vitro diagnostic tool to invest in emerging economies. Such R&D investments from both private and government entities are projected to increase the infectious disease diagnostic market size.

REGION WISE INFECTION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America held the largest share of the global infection diagnostic market. This is mainly due to the existence of a highly established healthcare system, growing infectious disease prevalence, the existence of a significant number of leading national clinical laboratories, and easy accessibility to the region's technologically advanced instruments.

Owing to the high prevalence of infectious diseases, and patient awareness, the Asia Pacific market is expected to have the highest growth rate.

INFECTIOUS DISEASE DIAGNOSTIC MARKET SEGMENTATIONS

Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Instruments

Consumables

Software and Services.

Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market segment by Application, split into

Hepatitis B virus (HBV)

Hepatitis C virus (HCV)

Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS)

Tuberculosis (TB)

Chlamydia Trachomatis and Neisseria Gonorrhoeae (CT/NG)

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection

Others.

The key players covered in this study

Roche

BioMrieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Cepheid

Abbott

Others.

SOURCE Valuates Reports