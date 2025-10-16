Infection Control Market worth $77.67 billion by 2030 with 6.3% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Infection Control Market, valued at US$54.32 billion in 2024, stood at US$57.31 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$77.67 billion by the end of the period. The infection control market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors. The rising prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and the increasing number of surgical procedures underscore the critical need for effective infection prevention strategies. Advancements in reprocessing technologies enhance the efficiency and safety of sterilization processes, while the growing emphasis on sterilizing and disinfecting food products addresses public health concerns. Innovations in sterilization equipment technology further improve outcomes by offering more reliable and advanced solutions. Additionally, the growing trend of outsourcing services among pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and hospitals reflects a strategic shift towards specialized infection control expertise, collectively fueling market expansion.

By treatment, the infection control market is divided into five main segments based on treatment: sterilization products & services, cleaning & disinfection products, protective barriers, endoscope reprocessing products, and other infection control products. Cleaning and disinfection products are crucial in infection control as they eliminate harmful pathogens from surfaces, equipment, and environments, thereby breaking the chain of infection. These products are widely used across hospitals, laboratories, pharmaceutical facilities, and public spaces to maintain hygiene and prevent cross-contamination. Their frequent and routine application makes them a first line of defense against healthcare-associated infections, supporting regulatory compliance and patient safety. Additionally, their broad applicability, ease of use, and critical role in preventive and corrective infection control measures make them the most widely adopted product category in the market.

By geography, the infection control market is segmented into six major segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and GCC Countries. North America held the largest market share in the infection control market in 2024, primarily due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulatory standards, and strong emphasis on patient safety. This dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period. High adoption of sterilization and disinfection technologies, rising surgical volumes, and the prevalence of healthcare-associated infections drive consistent demand. Additionally, the presence of leading industry players and substantial healthcare spending further strengthens the region's market dominance.

Prominent players in the infection control market include STERIS (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK), Fortive (US), Sotera Health (US), Solventum (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Ecolab, Inc. (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Envista (US), and PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany).

STERIS (US):

STERIS is a global leader in the infection control market, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products and services designed to prevent and manage the spread of infections across healthcare and life science settings. The company's solutions span sterilization and decontamination equipment, including steam and low-temperature sterilizers, washer-disinfectors, and automated endoscope reprocessors, as well as cleaning and disinfecting chemicals, surgical support products, and sterile processing consumables. STERIS also provides contract sterilization services. Through continuous innovation and strategic acquisitions, STERIS has expanded its global presence and strengthened its position as a trusted partner for hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and research institutions seeking reliable infection prevention solutions.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK)

Reckitt Benckiser is a major global player in the hygiene and infection control market, well known for its brands such as Dettol, Lysol, and others. The company's offerings include a wide range of disinfectants and antiseptics, hand hygiene products, surface cleaners, sanitizers, and germ-protection solutions for both consumer and professional settings. During public health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Reckitt has stepped up production, supply, and donations of disinfectant and sanitization products to help reduce the spread of infection. Its corporate strategy includes focusing on "core" hygiene & health products, innovation in germ-protection formulations, and expanding business-to-business (B2B) channels (such as distributing Lysol/Dettol solutions for institutions) to reinforce its infection control presence.

