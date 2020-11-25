Infection Control Market Worth $58.2 Billion by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis by Meticulous Research®

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Infection Control Market by Product [Sterilization (Steam, Radiation, Sterilant, Indicators), Disinfection (Washer, U.V. Disinfection, Disinfectants), Endoscope Reprocessing, Protective Barriers], and End User - Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research®, the infection control market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to reach $58.2 billion by 2027.

Infection control is an essential measure across the healthcare industry to avoid infectious diseases. Factors such as the rising incidences of hospital-acquired infections, growing number of surgical procedures, increasing incidence of chronic diseases associated with the geriatric population, and the growing medical device reprocessing industry are significantly impacting the growth of this market.

Infectious diseases are caused by pathogenic microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi. These diseases can spread, directly or indirectly, either from one person to another, from infected or non-sterilized surgical or medical devices used to treat a person, or from being in the infected environment of any healthcare facility. Thus, to prevent and reduce the occurrence rate of infectious diseases, healthcare facilities adopt infection control methods and programs to improve the quality of care and provide a safe environment to the patients and other personnel working in the same facilities.

In recent years, it was observed that the rate of HAIs is on a continuous rise and includes common infections, such as bloodstream infections (BSIs), pneumonia, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and surgical site infections (SSIs). These infections threaten the patient's health & life and prolong hospital stays, thereby creating an additional economic burden. These infections contribute ~7% and 10% of the total reported infections in developed and developing countries.

According to the ECD systems, LLC data, the five most common types of HAIs, including Surgical Site Infections (SSI), Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia (VAP), Central-line Associated Bloodstream Infections (CABI), Clostridium Difficile Infections (CDI), and Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections (CAUTI), cost around USD 9.8 billion annually in the U.S., with SSIs contributing the largest share of 33.7% (USD 3.3 billion). The high cost of SSIs is mainly due to prolonged hospitalization of patients and associated diagnostic tests & treatment. This leads to an increase in additional cost burden, and hence to reduce this burden, it is necessary to control infections that occur during surgical procedures. This is expected to drive the market for SSI control products in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact on the Infection Control Market

With the severe outbreak of COVID-19, there is an unprecedented global demand for advanced healthcare facilities, services, and infrastructure to treat the infected. Infection control products, such as personal protective equipment, has seen an unprecedented increase in demand from most countries worldwide to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients. Healthcare workers rely on personal protective equipment to protect themselves and their patients from being infected and infecting others. Due to growing cases of COVID-19, the available face masks and gowns capacity is insufficient, and the global healthcare industry is experiencing a shortfall. The WHO estimates that 89 million medical masks will be required every month. To meet that demand, a 40% increase in manufacturing is expected. The WHO also estimates that frontline workers would need approximately 7-10% of the world's supply of surgical masks, and possibly more. For examination gloves, that figure goes up to 76 million, while international demand for goggles stands at 1.6 million per month.

From a demand perspective, nearly 70-80% of the hospitals struggle with a shortage of ventilators, masks, other personal protective equipment, hospital beds, and other supplies. With disturbed supply chains and production capacity shortages, manufacturers of hospital beds and supplies cannot meet the demand. As a result, various countries with high infection rates face huge shortfalls for infection control products. The majorly impacted countries are present in the developed region, and thus to address this situation, government agencies in every country are focusing on alternative ways to increase the production capacity. For instance,

In April 2020 , Ralph Lauren Corporation (U.S.) ramped up the production of 2,50,000 masks and 25,000 isolation gowns with its U.S. manufacturing.

, Ralph Lauren Corporation (U.S.) ramped up the production of 2,50,000 masks and 25,000 isolation gowns with its U.S. manufacturing. In April 2020 , the Federal Government of Canada encouraged the PPE production domestically. Canada launched its national plan to mobilize industry to fight COVID-19. Since then, over 3,000 companies have offered their expertise to manufacture and distribute PPE to help frontline healthcare workers in Canada .

, the Federal Government of encouraged the PPE production domestically. launched its national plan to mobilize industry to fight COVID-19. Since then, over 3,000 companies have offered their expertise to manufacture and distribute PPE to help frontline healthcare workers in . In April 2020 , Lamborghini joined the companies fighting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, producing surgical masks and protective shields. Lamborghini will work on the manufacturing of the PPE, creating 1,000 masks a day. 3D printers within the carbon fiber production plant will be used to produce 200 medical shields a day.

, Lamborghini joined the companies fighting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, producing surgical masks and protective shields. Lamborghini will work on the manufacturing of the PPE, creating 1,000 masks a day. 3D printers within the carbon fiber production plant will be used to produce 200 medical shields a day. In April 2020 , Canada Emergency Medical Manufacturers (CEMM) begun mobilizing a collective effort for furniture and apparel manufacturers to produce medical gowns.

, Emergency Medical Manufacturers (CEMM) begun mobilizing a collective effort for furniture and apparel manufacturers to produce medical gowns. In April 2020 , Munich -based premium automaker, BMW, has also entered the mask-making business.

, -based premium automaker, BMW, has also entered the mask-making business. In March 2020 , Retailers Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. and Gap, Inc. announced the production of scrubs and patient gowns for healthcare workers and patients to aid the battle against the pandemic.

, Retailers Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. and Gap, Inc. announced the production of scrubs and patient gowns for healthcare workers and patients to aid the battle against the pandemic. In March 2020 , Reifenhäuser GmbH & Co. K.G. Maschinenfabrik ( Germany ) launched a pilot production line to manufacture the mask fabric in Germany .

, Reifenhäuser GmbH & Co. K.G. Maschinenfabrik ( ) launched a pilot production line to manufacture the mask fabric in . In March 2020 , Arkema S.A. ( France ) repurposed a production line at a France site to manufacture 20 tonnes/week of alcohol-based solutions. The solutions will be distributed free of charge to hospitals in France , which urgently need disinfectants.

, Arkema S.A. ( ) repurposed a production line at a site to manufacture 20 tonnes/week of alcohol-based solutions. The solutions will be distributed free of charge to hospitals in , which urgently need disinfectants. In March 2020 , 3M (U.S.) announced to increase investments, mostly in the U.S., to boost N95 masks production by 30% over the next 12 months.

, (U.S.) announced to increase investments, mostly in the U.S., to boost N95 masks production by 30% over the next 12 months. Duro-Last (U.S.) applied its expertise in fabricating PVC roofing systems to the problem of manufacturing PVC isolation gowns at several of its manufacturing facilities.

In March 2020 , Tory Burch , an American fashion brand, partnered with 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East to provide USD 5 million worth of products, including scrubs, belts, and sneakers for healthcare professionals. It also donated 3,000 yards of fabric that will be made into face masks and hospital gowns for the Catholic Health Services of Long Island.

Such initiatives are expected to create immense opportunities for each country's local players to gear up their manufacturing capacity and cater to the rising demand for the various types of infection control products.

The infection control market study by Meticulous Research presents historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027—by product and end user. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country levels.

Geographically, North America is estimated to dominate the global infection control market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. This growth in North America can be attributed to the increasing hospital & outpatient visits, rising number of surgical procedures, growing number of HAIs, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing pharma & biotech industry, increasing aging population with chronic diseases, and government initiatives to reduce HAIs & implement effective infection control practices.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth of the APAC market include the economic growth of many countries, growing government focus on the healthcare sector, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, and government initiatives for boosting infection control procedures.

Based on product type, the cleaning & disinfection segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall infection control market in 2020. The rising number of HAIs, growing unhygienic surroundings, increasing demand for effective measures and products to minimize the spread of infectious diseases, growing admissions of COVID-19 patients in healthcare facilities, and increasing awareness about cleaning & disinfectant environment are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

On the other hand, the endoscope reprocessing products segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast year due to the growing importance of diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy procedures, concerns regarding surgical wound-associated infections, and technological advancement in the medical field.

Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall infection control market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing incidence of HAIs, rising admissions in the healthcare facilities due to the COVID-19 outbreak, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising number of surgical procedures. However, the medical device companies segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast year. Strict regulations for good manufacturing and packaging practices (GPP) and compulsion to follow standard guidelines during medical device manufacturing are driving the growth of this segment.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past four years (2017–2020). The infection control market has witnessed several new product launches & approvals, acquisitions, and partnerships & agreements.

The key players operating in the global infection control market are STERIS plc. (U.S.), Cantel Medical Corp. (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), Ecolab (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA group (Spain), Belimed (Switzerland), and MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. K.G. (Germany), among others. However, the market for each product category is dominated by various market leaders. For instance, the sterilization products market is dominated by Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.), STERIS plc. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), and Belimed (Switzerland). The endoscopy reprocessing products market is dominated by Ecolab (U.S.), Cantel Medical Corp. (U.S.), and Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.).

