Infection Control Market worth $52.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Infection Control Market by Product (Sterilization (Steam, Hydrogen Peroxide, EtO), Disinfection (Wipes, Liquids, Disinfectors), Services, E-beam, Face Masks), End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 52.7 billion by 2026 from USD 44.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

the growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of chronic diseases; the growing focus on food sterilization and disinfection; technological advancements in sterilization equipment; and the increasing outsourcing of sterilization services among pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical device manufacturers. The growing number of medical device and pharmaceutical companies in emerging economies, increasing use of E-beam sterilization, re-introduction of ethylene oxide sterilization, and outsourcing operations to emerging countries with an improving healthcare sector will also support the growth of the infection control market in the coming years.

Rising adoption of single-use medical nonwovens and devices;

Globally, the number of surgical procedures performed annually has increased significantly due to the rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes. This has increased the demand for disposable medical products or single-use products that can be disposed of after use, reducing the chances of infection transmission. The rising per capita healthcare spending and the increasing importance of maintaining hygiene and sterility are also expected to increase the demand for single-use medical nonwoven products. The outbreak of pandemics such as H1N1, SARS, and COVID-19 and viral diseases such as Zika virus, yellow fever, Ebola, and dengue has also increased the demand for single-use medical nonwoven products.

The Infection Control Market for protective apparel and textiles is expected to witness significant growth owing to hospitals' rising focus on reducing the risk of HAIs. This trend is expected to increase the use of premium barrier-enhanced medical nonwovens such as gloves, drapes, gowns, face masks, and other apparel. The proper and effective sterilization of instruments, drapes, and supplies used in operating rooms, emergency treatment areas, and intensive care units significantly reduces the chance of infection. Single-use systems, such as tubing, capsule filters, single-use mixers, bioreactors, product-holding sterile bags, and other components are typically pre-sterilized, eliminating the need for sterilization before use. This has increased the demand for single-use medical devices, providing growth opportunities for market players offering sterilization products and services. Thus, single-use medical nonwovens and medical devices are expected to witness the highest demand as medical providers seek to improve the safety of blood collection, catheterization, drug delivery, and invasive surgical procedures.

The sterilization products & services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on products & services, the infection control market is further classified into cleaning & disinfection products, sterilization products & services, endoscope reprocessing products, protective barriers, and other infection control products. The sterilization products & services market segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing emphasis on infection control measures and the increasing demand for sterilization technologies, such as radiation sterilization and low-temperature sterilization, in the healthcare industry.

The disinfectants segment is expected to account for the largest share of the infection control market

By type, the market is segmented into disinfectants, cleaning & disinfection equipment, lubricants & cleaning solutions, and disinfection & cleaning accessories. In 2020, the disinfectants segment accounted for the largest share of the cleaning & disinfection products market. The large share of the disinfectants segment is mainly due to the growing demand for these products in various end-user segments. Disinfectants are used to disinfect surfaces, patient rooms, operation theaters, hospital premises, the hands and skin of healthcare personnel, and medical equipment to reduce the incidence of nosocomial infections. The demand for disinfectants is also rising in the food industry due to the high risks of food-borne pathogens and bacterial and viral food-related infections. Currently, the growing cases of COVID-19 have increased the demand for various disinfectants across the globe.

The endoscope reprocessing consumables segment to account for the largest share of the market

Based on type, the infection control market is segmented into endoscope reprocessing consumables, endoscope reprocessing equipment, and other endoscope reprocessing products. In 2020, the endoscope reprocessing consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing products market. Endoscope reprocessing consumables are used in large quantities and have a short shelf life. This, coupled with the growing number of endoscopic surgeries due to the increasing burden of chronic diseases, contributes to the large share of this market.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR for players operating in the market

The Asia Pacific infection control market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. The growth in outsourcing of drug manufacturing to specialized contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), rising number of companies setting up manufacturing units in these countries, favorable government regulations, low labor and manufacturing costs, rising number of surgical procedures conducted annually, the large patient population, and the rising incidence rate of COVID-19 cases are factors that are expected to drive the growth of the APAC market during the forecast period.

The prominent players in this infection control market are STERIS plc. (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), 3M Company (US), Belimed AG (Switzerland), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA GROUP (Spain), Sotera Health LLC (US), Ecolab, Inc. (US), Metrex Research Corporation (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (UK), Miele Group (Germany), Melag (Germany), and Pal International (UK).

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets