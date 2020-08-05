Infection Control Market to Reach USD 31.99 Billon By 2027 | CAGR: 6.5% | Reports And Data

The growing incidence of surgical procedures and the high incidence of HAIs are driving the demand of the market

Market Size – USD 19.82 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – High prevalence of contagious infections, such as COVID-19

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Infection Control Market is forecast to reach USD 31.99 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Infection Control market is growing due to the rise in the number of HAIs or hospital-acquired infections, and growth in the incidence of contagious viral diseases. Technological advancement and increasing awareness among the public have led to an increase in the number of surgical operations, which, in turn, is augmenting the demand for the industry.

Emerging economies are promoting infection control and prevention by conducting workshops to spread awareness. For instance, In Jammu, India, a super specialty hospital held workshops to control the infection, which included reflecting protective measures, presentation and focuses on promoting the concept of infection prevention effectively.

North America held the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The region is anticipated to witness several growth opportunities leading to an increase in the level of awareness among consumers owing to the presence of a large number of educational institutes, hospitals, corporate buildings, and also rise in the self-hygiene among people, which will significantly influence the growth of the industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

With the outbreak of the coronavirus, the WHO encourages people to take more aggressive steps to prevent the widespread of the virus, especially in hospitals or places where the infected patients are being treated. Coronavirus is having a substantial impact on the Infection Control industry. The increasing demand for disinfectants and sanitizers as preventive measures against COVID-19 has resulted in changing the dynamic of the market. People are stockpiling, and manufacturers have started production in large quantities to meet the requirements of the consumers. The market has witnessed a high demand during the epidemic and is anticipated to grow in the coming years due to the growth in the adoption of cleaning supplies and more awareness.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Infection Control is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Infections acquired in hospitals and healthcare places are a significant cause of avertible death across the globe. The physical environment plays a crucial role in the transmission of disease, and novel technologies are being presented into healthcare facilities to decrease the environmental route of transmission of disease. Ultraviolet surface disinfection is considered to be one of the new technologies with substantial potential.

Personal Protective Equipment is expected to witness a rise in demand as there is an increase in the concern for worker's safety. Moreover, usage of this equipment in hospitals can prevent the spread of infections from exposed patients to healthy staff workers. The incidence of HAIs is quite high, and the steps taken to limit the infections will foster market growth.

Hospitals and clinics are the major end-users of the market. With the rise in infection and an increase in the incidence of diseases, most of the hospitals are adopting Infection Controls products to sanitize their surroundings and surfaces.

North America has the highest adoption rate in the market. This is due to the high level of awareness and high disposable income. Moreover, the presence of key market players in the region is also encouraging market growth.

Key participants include Getinge AB, Steris PLC, Advanced Sterilization Products, Belimed AG, 3M Company, MMM Group, Ecolab, Inc., Matachana Group, Miele Group, and Pal International, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Infection Control Market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Disinfectors

Washers

Flushes

Sterilization Equipment

Endoscope Reprocessors

Heat Sterilization Equipment

Radiation Sterilization Equipment

Low-Temperature Sterilization Equipment

Filtration Sterilization Equipment

Liquid Sterilization Equipment

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Infectious Waste Disposal

Sterilization Consumables

Disinfectant

Personal Protective Equipment

End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospital and Clinics

Life Science Industry

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Food Industry

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K



France



Benelux



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

