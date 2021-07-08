Infection Control Market to Reach $38.61 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 3.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks drive the global infection control market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Infection Control Market by Product & Service (Sterilization, Cleaning & Disinfection Products, Protective Barriers, and Endoscope Reprocessing Products) and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global infection control market was pegged at $32.61 billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit $38.61 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Drivers, restrains, and opportunities-

Rise in incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks, increase in geriatric population, surge in incidence of chronic diseases, and

growing usage of E-beam sterilization fuel the global infection control market. On the other hand, adverse effects of chemical disinfectants restrain the growth to some extent. However, several growth opportunities in emerging markets have proven to be beneficial for the market growth.

COVID-19 scenario-

Increase in usage of medical nonwoven products and gloves during the pandemic has driven the global infection control market.

This trend is most likely to continue post-pandemic as well, since there would be a steep hike in the use of different types of products and services to control infections such as sterilization, cleaning & disinfection products, protective barriers, endoscope reprocessing merchandises, etc.

The protective barriers segment to dominate by 2028-

On the basis of product & service, the protective barriers segment held more than three-fourths of the global infection control market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2028. Rise in outsourcing of sterilization services, re-introduction of ethylene oxide sterilization, and increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and other autoimmune diseases fuel the growth of the segment. The sterilization segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Surge in public awareness toward personal hygiene, increase in number of surgeries, and rise in adoption of medical nonwovens, such as face masks, surgical drapes, and gowns drive the segment growth.

The hospitals & clinics segment to maintain the dominant share-

On the basis of end user, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for nearly half of the global infection control market revenue in 2020, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2028. This is attributed to the fact that hospitals & clinics are showing growing inclination toward infection control products. At the same time, the pharmaceutical & medical device companies segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2028. This is because cleaning, disinfection, decontamination, and sterilization processes in the pharmaceutical companies are validated and routinely monitored by the infection control departments.

North America garnered the major share in 2020-

On the basis of region, North America garnered the highest share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global infection control market, owing to increase in need for infection control to minimize the prevalence of HAIs, rise in adoption of sterilization and disinfection products along with contract sterilization services, surge in the geriatric population, availability of advanced healthcare facilities with trained medical professionals, and upsurge in number of R&D activities to develop novel infection control products in the continent. However, the region across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.3% throughout the forecast period. This is owing to increase in incidences of hospital-acquired infections in emerging economies, due to rise in adoption of sterilization and disinfection equipment, development of the R&D sector, increase in healthcare reforms, and technological advancements in medical device manufacturing in the province.

Key players in the industry-

Ecolab Inc.

MMM Group

Fortive (Advanced Sterilization Products)

Steris Plc (Cantel Medical Corporation)

Belimed AG

Getinge AB

Matachana Group

Miele Group

3M Company

Company Sotera Health Llc

