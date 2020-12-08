Infarm Names Sudhanshu Sarronwala To Newly Formed Role Of Chief Impact Officer

As the company's first Chief Impact Officer, Suds will lead Infarm's Impact Division which was formed to drive understanding of the tremendous health, sustainability and environmental benefits of Infarm's urban farms and the industry at large.

Primary to the executive's portfolio will be efforts to ensure that Infarm is meeting its commitments in key areas of sustainability, governance and social impact across the company's global operations, with the goal of publishing the first annual Infarm Sustainability report in 2022.

With operations across 10 countries and 30 cities worldwide, Infarm harvests 500,000+ plants monthly and growing while using 99.5% less space than soil-based agriculture, 95% less water, 90% less transport and no chemical pesticides. To date as part of its operations, Infarm has saved more than 40,000,000 liters of water and 50,000 square metres of land as it creates a new standard in agriculture.

With experience well suited to his new role, Suds has spent more than 30 years in management, communications and as an internet entrepreneur. His role at WWF included brand, media, digital communications and partnership efforts to drive the WWF mission. He was also responsible for Earth Hour Global and WWF-Singapore and was a member of both boards.

Infarm was founded in Berlin in 2013 by Osnat Michaeli and the brothers Erez and Guy Galonska. Passionate to become self-sufficient and eat better, they were growing their own food, enjoying all the flavour and nutrients, without the chemical pesticides and transport kilometres. With the aim to share the goodness of own-grown produce with everyone, they developed a smart modular farming system, that allows distribution of farms throughout the urban environment, growing fresh produce in any available space and fulfilling any market demand. Today, with cutting edge R&D, patented technologies, and a leading multi-disciplinary team, Infarm is growing a worldwide farming network helping cities become self-sufficient in their food production while significantly improving the safety, quality, and environmental footprint of our food.

With a multinational team of 700 people globally, Infarm has partnered with more than 30 major food retailers including Albert Heijn, Aldi Süd, Amazon Fresh, Auchan, Casino, E.Leclerc, Edeka, Empire Company Ltd (Safeway, Sobeys, ThriftyFoods), Farmdrop, Intermarché, Irma, Kaufland, Kinokuniya, Kroger, Marks & Spencer, Metro, Migros, Selfridges, Selgros and Whole Foods Market in Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States and Switzerland.

Sudhanshu Sarronwala, Chief Impact Officer

Sudhanshu Sarronwala is Chief Impact Officer at Infarm, the world's fastest growing urban farming network, harvesting and distributing more than 500,000 plants each month across its network.

A long time advocate for environmental conservation, Suds leads Infarm's Impact Division, created within the company to drive understanding of the tremendous health, sustainability and environmental benefits of Infarm's urban farms and the industry at large. His team works with governments, NGOs, companies and other key partners to multiply Infarm's impact and create positive change in our society.

Suds has spent more than 30 years in management, communications and as an internet entrepreneur. Prior to Infarm, Suds was Executive Director of Marketing and Communications with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), where he directed brand, media, digital communications and partnership efforts in service of the organization's mission to help conserve natural resources; transform markets, societies and policies toward sustainability; and protect and restore species and their habitats. He was also responsible for Earth Hour Global and WWF-Singapore and was a member of both boards.

Suds, a Singapore national of Indian origin, holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Delhi University and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management. Having lived in India, Hong Kong and Singapore, he has lived in Geneva, Switzerland for the past decade with his family prior to a planned move to Berlin in 2021.

