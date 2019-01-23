Infant Incubator Market to Reach a Market Size of $289.1 Million by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report Global Infant Incubator Market, published by KBV research, The Global Infant Incubator Market is expected to reach a market size of $289.1 million by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing incidences of preterm birth rates fasten the requirement of infant incubators in highly populated nations such as India and China. Additionally, technological advancements in the neonatal care sector with the progression of state-of-the-art incubators that include double walled incubators, incubators with microprocessor-based servo-controlled temperature systems, and incubators with thermal-neutral environment further contributed to the market growth.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Incubator market would dominate the Global Infant Incubator Market by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period. The Transport Infant Incubator market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.5% during (2018 - 2024).

The North America market dominated the Global Infant Incubator Neonatal Hypothermia Market by Region 2017, achieving a market value of $79.1 million by 2024, during the forecast period. The market growth is due to the recognition of neonatal hypothermia as the key element to the mortality and morbidity risk of new-borns. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during (2018 - 2024). The growth is due to growing adoption of infant incubators technologies and high incidences of preterm babies, specifically in China, India, and the other developing economies.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Units market dominated the Global Infant Incubator Market by End User 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.9 % during the forecast period. The neonatal intensive care is the most preferred location to keep premature baby to provide appropriate treatment. The Pediatric Hospitals market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Birthing Centers market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 8.2% during (2018 - 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of General Electric Company, Natus Medical Incorporated, Atom Medical Corporation, Bistos Co., Ltd., Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, Medicor Elektronika Zrt., Fanem Ltd, Phoenix Medical Systems, Drägerwerk AG and Cobams Plc.

Global Infant Incubator Market Segmentation

By Product

Neonatal Intensive Care unit (NICU) Incubator

Transport Infant Incubator

By Application

Neonatal Hypothermia,

Lower Birth Weight

Genetic Defects

Other Applications

By End User

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Pediatric Hospital

Birthing Centers

Other End Users

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Russia Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled

General Electric Company

Natus Medical Incorporated

Atom Medical Corporation

Bistos Co., Ltd.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc

Medicor Elektronika Zrt.

Fanem Ltd

Phoenix Medical Systems

Drägerwerk AG

Cobams Plc.

