Infamous Since 1864 - Invention, Intrigue and Survival Against the Odds - the Extraordinary Story of Smirnoff Vodka

The Smirnoff brand debuts new global advertising campaign, sharing the infamous history of the World's No. 1 Vodka

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smirnoff today unveils the brand's first global campaign in over twenty-five years. "Infamous Since 1864" is an evocative homage to the colourful 155 year history of Smirnoff and the extraordinary events that led to it becoming theWorld's No. 1 Vodka, enjoyed in more than 130 countries around the world today.

Directed by Rupert Sanders, known for his award-winning commercial work and feature films such as Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell, "Infamous Since 1864" is inspired by the unconventional and often unexpected path Smirnoff has chartered. From its humble roots in Russia to being resurrected in France, making its way across Europe and being at the forefront of the cocktail revolution in the US in the 1950s, it's a tale full of dramatic events and jeopardy.

Developed in partnership with global creative agency 72andSunny, "Infamous Since 1864" debuts across Europe this week, followed by a global roll out across international markets, including: US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and Kenya. The integrated marketing campaign will be supported with broadcast, OOH, digital, social and print advertising.

Neil Shah, Global Marketing Director of Smirnoff, said:

"We're delighted to share the far from ordinary story of Smirnoff and what it took to become the world's no.1 vodka brand. This will be the first truly global campaign on the brand in more than 25 years and will launch with significant media investment in markets including: North America, Europe, Latin America and Africa. It's been a privilege to work with renowned director Rupert Sanders, who shared our bold ambition for this campaign, and we are thrilled to soundtrack the film with an original composition of El Michels Affair's cover of the iconic hip hop track "Shimmy Shimmy Ya".

ABOUT SMIRNOFF

The SMIRNOFF brand, the world's number-one selling premium spirit and the top-selling vodka by volume and traces its heritage back to 19th century Russia. As the most awarded vodka brand in the world, SMIRNOFF has always been known for quality and is enjoyed responsibly in 130 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.smirnoff.com .

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, SMIRNOFF, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Video link: https://youtu.be/lvUVHZlnAAI

Photos: INFAMOUS SINCE 1864 PHOTOS

