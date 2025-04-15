Inex One: The Expert Network industry exceeds $2.5 billion

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inex One, a leading market research platform, today announces the report "The Expert Network Market Sizing 2025". The report reveals that the global expert network industry surpassed $2.5 billion in 2024, growing 9% after a few slower years.

To view the full report, visit: https://inex.one/blog/expert-network-market-size

The Expert Network Market map 2025 New generations of expert networks capture market share from incumbents.

"Expert networks start where Google (or ChatGPT) ends. They help businesses make better-informed decisions, to allocate resources and improve our societies, said Max Friberg, CEO at Inex One. "In a world of AI sludge and misinformation, true insights are worth ever more. "Our findings illustrate the growing demand for high-quality expert insights to inform strategic decision-making worldwide."

Key Findings from the Report:

The global expert network industry surpassed $2.5 billion in 2024, up 9% from the previous year.

in 2024, up 9% from the previous year. The main growth drivers were a) the rebound in private equity buyout activity, and b) growth in the survey product, as corporate and market research teams partly substitute away from traditional B2C survey panels.

Other notable trends in 2024 were the consolidation and emerging winners in the transcript library business, and expert networks looking for cost-optimization with new office openings.

Expert networks are expected to continue growing in the years ahead, as global value chains grow ever more complex.

The report contains an extensive dataset mapping the 35 leading expert networks over 12 years, containing:

2012-2024 revenue for the 35 largest expert networks, including source detail.

Market share development 2012-2024 by individual network, by Category and Generation of expert network.

2020-2024 Hiring trends per top-15 expert network.

Headcount and productivity benchmarks.

Breakdown of spend by region (US, EMEA, RoW).

Breakdown of spend by customer segment, and segment characteristics, including client segment evolution 2020-2024.

Trends and outlook for the years ahead, including product innovations such as transcript libraries, and possible M&A activity.

About Inex One

Inex One is a leading digital platform and marketplace that connects strategy consulting firms, private equity firms, corporates strategy teams, market research firms, and other professionals with the best expert networks and survey providers worldwide. Trusted by more than 8,000 clients globally, Inex One offers unparalleled user experience, streamlining the management of expert calls and delivering valuable insights. For more information, please visit www.inex.one or contact us at info@inex.one.

Infographic: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665169/Inex_One_2025_Infographic.jpg

Infographic: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665170/Inex_One_Infographic.jpg

