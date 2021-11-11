Industry-leading US infrastructure provider partners with MiX Telematics

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT) a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with one of North America's fastest growing telecommunications companies, totaling circa 2,000 new subscribers.

The company is a turnkey provider of infrastructure services and renewable energy project solutions to North American telecommunications and power industries. Their services also extend to disaster relief in areas struck by hurricanes with the provision of remote satellite trailers for onsite communication.

MiX Telematics provides a world-class connected fleet solution for the company with an end-to- end proposition that assists with decarbonization, the reduction of risk by improving safety and efficiency through connecting and protecting assets, vehicles and operators.

"MiX Telematics is proud to be working with this prestigious customer in the infrastructure services and renewable energy solutions sector. Our ability to deliver large-scale, mission critical solutions for industry leaders continues to drive our growth," remarks John Nichols, EVP Sales – MiX Telematics North America.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset management solutions, delivered as SaaS, to 766,000 global subscribers in more than 120 countries. In the U.S., MiX Telematics offers a broad range of solutions; from self- service telematics software that runs on any mobile device to enterprise solutions that are ELD compliant and include dedicated account managers who proactively monitor to ensure that customers achieve optimal value for their investment. The company provides solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security to fleets of all sizes. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in the United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com .

For further information contact:

Melanie Esterhuizen

melanie.esterhuizen@mixtelematics.com

Brand & Communications Manager – MiX Telematics

SOURCE MiX Telematics