Industry leaders Convene to Focus on Trade and Productivity Across Africa at the CRU Africa Wire, Cable & Tube Conference 2019

This important new event is co-organised by CRU and The Southern African-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK), and will be held on 11-13 November 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The conference has attracted strong support from key local associations including the Steel Tube Export Association of South Africa (STEASA) and the Association of Electric Cable Manufacturers of South Africa (AECMSA). International supporters include wire and Tube Düsseldorf, the world's largest trade shows in these fields, as lead sponsors.

"We are very excited by how this event has taken shape. It promises to be a great opportunity to explore the trade dynamics and market conditions in a region that has traditionally been less well understood. It is a fantastic chance to learn about opportunities to boost trade and investment, and consider the real challenges being faced by the companies that are advancing the African manufacturing sector," comments Michael Finch, Head of Wire and Cable, CRU.

Companies confirmed to speak include the South African Department of Trade and Investment, and the Nigerian Ministry of Mines & Steel Development. Major international companies such as ArcelorMittal, El Sewedy Electric and Aurubis will be sharing their market insights, and local manufacturing leaders such as Aberdare Cables, Alcon Marepha, CBI African Cables, Barnes Tubing Industries, Honingcraft, Hall Longmore and Macsteel Tube & Pipe will discuss their opportunities and challenges in a series of high-level panel discussions.

CRU's experts will explore the main trends impacting the global copper, aluminium and steel markets, and how they might affect African development across the wire & cable, and tube & pipe industries. The agenda also includes a day of technical showcases, with industry experts exploring the latest global technological advances in manufacturing, and how they can be applied to African operations.

The conference will be complemented by an exhibition of more than 20 leading international metals manufacturing technology service providers, including: SMS Group, AESA, Cable Manufacturing Optimization (PTY), Ltd., Clobbi, Jiangsu Hero Way Rolling Co., Ltd. Macotech, Maysky, OMS, Sikora, Supermac, WPSSP, and Zumbach.

The inaugural CRU Africa Wire, Cable & Tube Conference will be held at the Emperors Palace, Johannesburg, South Africa.

We would like to invite all members of the press involved in these industries to support the conference. Please contact email kay.beloe@crugroup.com to request free access or to discuss media partnerships.



About AHK

The Southern African-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAGCC) is the largest bi-lateral business chamber in South Africa and has been supporting and facilitating the establishment of business links between Southern African (SADC) and German companies since 1952.

The Chamber serves more than 600 members and offers a multitude of services. Our field of expertise covers all aspects of trade and investment between Southern Africa and Germany, bringing together potential trade partners, and offering a wide range of business support. The SAGCC is part of the Global Network of German Chambers of Commerce (AHK), which is represented by 140 offices in 92 countries.

About Messe Düsseldorf and wire and Tube

With more than 70 years of experience in making fairs in Düsseldorf and around the world, Messe Düsseldorf is the ideal partner and lead sponsor of the first Africa Wire, Cable & Tube Conference in November 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

An increasing team in Düsseldorf and abroad is responsible for more than 30 fairs within the growing Portfolio Metals and Flow Technologies with fairs like wire, Tube, VALVE WORLD EXPO, GIFA, METEC, THERMPROCESS and NEWCAST and their worldwide satellites.

The international fairs wire and Tube have been held jointly at Düsseldorf Fairgrounds for over 30 years now. As no. 1 trade fairs for their respective industries, they are not only international top players in their industries but the world`s leading exhibition platforms for industrial innovations around the globe.

Eleven international satellites have already been established throughout the world for the wire and tube sectors of industry. These include – alongside the leading trade fairs wire and Tube Düsseldorf – the satellites wire China and Tube China in Shanghai, wire and Tube India in Mumbai, wire and Tube Russia in Moscow, wire and Tube Southeast Asia in Bangkok, wire South America and TUBOTECH in Sao Paulo as well as the Tube & Pipe Producers and Suppliers Pavilion at FABTECH in Chicago. A worldwide portfolio with further growth potential.

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, industrial products, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

In 2019, CRU celebrates 50 years in business. Over this time, we have built up a reputation for integrity, reliability, independence and authority with customers. Since our foundation in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 250 experts and has more than 10 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia – our office in Beijing opened in 2004.

CRU events are well respected for attracting the most senior level professionals and providing valuable networking opportunities throughout the year for global audiences. For more information visit www.crugroup.com/events

