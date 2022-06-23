Industry first in talent acquisition: Jobrapido launches fixed fee Smart Subscription Service for millions of direct employers and recruitment agencies across the UK

Using the most advanced recruitment technology in the marketplace, the new subscription model will drastically reduce talent acquisition budgets and annual advertising costs for UK businesses. The new service has been already launched in Italy and the Netherlands and Jobrapido plans to roll out the subscription model across more regions in the EU by the end of 2022.

The cost of the subscription starts from a promotional £350 for a three-month period and will allow businesses to have unlimited job postings and change job postings 24/7 without ever having concerns of incurring additional costs. Smart Subscription is now available in the UK with three promotional offers for new customers: 3, 6 and 12-month.

Typically, recruitment costs are dramatically higher - it is estimated (according to research from Society for Human Resource Management - SHRM) that the average cost of one new employee is £3000+ and takes an average of 42 days to fill an open position.

The "industry first" also means businesses can:

Benefit from unlimited job postings at a fixed cost and from the full power of Smart Programmatic Advertising to access new candidate streams

Receive relevant on-demand applications from qualified candidates as well as a guaranteed number of applications

Benefit from Jobrapido's SMART INTUITION TECHNOLOGY™ which continuously scans and matches socio-demographical and behavioural data of all job seekers, building hyper-targeting capabilities and turning them into programmatic campaigns, to only deliver candidates which accurately fit the job positions companies are posting

Monitor recruitment progress in real time with a digital dashboard

Established in 2006, Jobrapido has partnered with many of the leading corporate brands, staffing agencies, fast-growing start-ups as well as multinationals operating in a wide range of vertical sectors including: Office and Administrative Support, Sales, Healthcare and Personal Care, Food and Hospitality, Business Operations, Transportation and Construction. Jobrapido also works closely with some of the largest and most prominent specialist job boards across the UK, Europe and other parts of the globe.

The company is headquartered in Milan and has offices in London, Berlin, Amsterdam, Bangalore as well as Glasgow - which recently opened to support the launch of the new Smart Subscription Service.

Rob Brouwer, CEO of Jobrapido comments:

"Jobrapido recognised there was a big gap in the recruitment industry to ensure the talent acquisition needs of millions of small and medium sized organisations and recruiters can be met.

"Many businesses are still in the early stages of getting their business on track in the post pandemic era and so it's critical they can keep their recruitment advertising costs low, while being able to guarantee they find the right candidate from applications - particularly given such competitive and difficult talent acquisition market conditions.

"Jobrapido's smart programmatic technology is capable of identifying and delivering on demand only the most suitable candidates at affordable prices. Combining this with our new subscription recruitment model means companies can now reap the benefits of an innovative, personalised recruiting experience based on actual performance; it's more cost and time-efficient and delivers relevant applications while giving companies the flexibility and scalability they need in very tough market situations."

