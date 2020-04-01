Industry 4.0 Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 205,236.13 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.06% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry 4.0 refers to a new step in the Digital Revolution with an emphasis on interconnectivity, automation, Machine Learning, and real-time data.

Growing the adoption of the industrial internet in manufacturing units worldwide, rising emphasis on improved machinery and equipment performance, and reduced production costs play an important role in the growth of the industry 4.0 market size.

The global Industry 4.0 Market Size is expected to rise from USD 68,125.13 Million in 2018 to USD 205,236.13 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.06%. The global market for industry 4.0 is highly competitive and is marked by the presence of many foreign and regional players. The market has witnessed growing rivalry between vendors based on the pricing model, differentiation of technology, brand name, service quality, product differentiation, and technical expertise.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE INDUSTRY 4.0 MARKET SIZE

By linking industrial equipment together using wireless networking and collecting sensor data from the equipment, manufacturers can accurately evaluate the machine's current state, optimize its performance, identify possible failures, and prepare maintenance schedules. These advantages offered by the internet of things have made it the largest contributor to the growth of industry 4.0 market.

3D printing technology enables the transition from centralized to distributed production and from mass production to full customization. Together with 3D printing, the Industry 4.0 revolution has the ability to change supply chains, product portfolios, and conventional business models. This advantage of 3D printing over traditional manufacturing methods is expected to increase the industry 4.0 market size.

Another factor that drives the market size is the manufacturing of robots using Industry 4.0. Robots created using Industry 4.0 can communicate with each other and function safely next to humans without harming them. Such robots operate more efficiently than humans and are available on the market at a low cost.

Industry 4.0 utilizes Machine Learning algorithms to create flexibility in the production process and improves the overall production quality. These factors in turn are expected to increase the industry 4.0 market size.

REGION WISE INDUSTRY 4.0 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The APAC region is expected to have the highest growth rate in the industry 4.0 market due to the increasing adoption of robotics in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The major factors that make APAC a competitive region for Industry 4.0 are favorable government policies, R&D funding, and low cost of production.

INDUSTRY 4.0 MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Japan

Europe, Middle East & Africa

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Industry 4.0 Market, By Key Players Includes

ABB

Basler AG

DENSO CORPORATION

IBM

SAP

Cognex Corporation

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

Others.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The research report categorizes the Global Industry 4.0 Market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following segments:

GLOBAL INDUSTRY 4.0 MARKET, BY COMPONENT

Hardware

Software

GLOBAL INDUSTRY 4.0 MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

3D Printing

Industrial Robotics

Internet of Things (IoT)

Machine Learning

GLOBAL INDUSTRY 4.0 MARKET, BY END USER

Automotive

Industrial Equipment

