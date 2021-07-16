Industries the World Over Begin Shift to Cleaner Energy Sources

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for renewable energy is on the rise. As climate change becomes more of a concern around the world, and as technology innovations allow for better, more efficient implementation, governments and corporations have begun to invest more in implementing alternative energy sources. One major industry, which is undergoing rapid change due to the renewable energy push, is the automobile industry. The emergence of affordable and technologically advanced new energy vehicles is revolutionizing the automobile industry. New energy vehicles include plug-in electric vehicles eligible for public subsidies, and includes only battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV). TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG), XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), NIO Inc. (NASDAQ: NIO), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI)

As of December 2020, China had the largest stock of highway legal, plug-in passenger cars with over 4.5 million units, 42% of the global plug-in car fleet in use, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). Furthermore, globally, the electric vehicle market was valued at USD162.34 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 802.81 Billion by 2027, while registering a CAGR of 22.6%, according to data published by Allied Market Research. At this point, every major automobile manufacturer is participating in the production of electric or hybrid vehicle in some capacity.

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) just announced breaking news that, "it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with Guangdong Jinbochuang Special Purpose Vehicle Co., Ltd. and ("Jinbochuang") and Hunan Jinmeike New Material Co., Ltd. ("Jinmeike") to acquire both Jinbochuang and Jinmeike to step into the unmanned logistics and new energy vehicle industry.

Pursuant to the LOI, the Company agrees to acquire 100% of the equity interests of Jinbochuang and Jinmeike with shares of common stock of the Company, the amount of which shall be determined based on the Company's due diligence. The due diligence and closing are expected to be completed within 180 days from the date of the LOI. Either party to the LOI may terminate the LOI unilaterally. As the transaction proceeds, the Company will publicly disclose required information either through press releases or SEC filings, as appropriate.

Ms. Renmei Ouyang, the Chief Executive Officer commented, 'Over the past decade, we mainly focused on large-scale business transactions including non-ferrous metals trading and supply chain services which are inseparable from warehousing and logistics. The planned acquisition of Jinbochuang and Jinmeike is not only in line with our growth strategy of improving our industrial chain, but also corresponds to the national strategy of 'Made in China 2025' and the industry trend of manufacturing lightweight vehicles. We expect to incorporate lightweight new materials, applications and lightweight trucks into the global capital market platform. Through leveraging the advantages of Jinbochuang's experience in new energy vehicle industry and Jinmeike's expertise in unmanned logistics, we strive to optimize our business and tap into our potential to benefit people in China and across the world.'

Completion of the transaction is subject to due diligence investigations by the relevant parties, the negotiation and execution of a definitive share exchange agreement, satisfaction of the conditions negotiated therein including the approval of the Company's Board of Directors, approval by Nasdaq of the listing of shares issued in the transaction, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated. Further, readers are cautioned that those portions of the LOI that describe the proposed transaction, including the consideration to be issued therein, are non-binding."

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) announced yesterday that the XPeng P7 electric sports sedan became the first to receive the 5-star rating from the i-VISTA (Intelligent Vehicle Integrated Systems Test Area) intelligent vehicle testing platform in China. The P7 was among the first batch of vehicles tested by i-VISTA under its Intelligent Vehicle Index evaluation system, based on its new 2020 guidelines. The P7's autonomous driving assistance system is equipped with 31 autonomous driving sensors powered by the Xavier System-on-Chip supercomputing platform, 5 high-precision millimeter wave radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors, 4 autonomous driving surround-view cameras, 10 autonomous driving high-sensitivity cameras and sub-systems, supporting its meter-level high-precision positioning system. Its comprehensive perception-fusion capability provides the P7 with omnidirectional perception for road conditions, traffic hazards, and other vehicles, pedestrians and objects, covering far, middle and close distance.

NIO Inc. (NASDAQ: NIO) reported earlier this month its June and second quarter 2021 delivery results. NIO delivered 8,083 vehicles in June 2021, a new monthly record representing a robust 116.1% year-over-year growth. The deliveries consisted of 1,498 ES8s, the Company's six-seater or seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 3,755 ES6s, the Company's five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 2,830 EC6s, the Company's five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV. NIO delivered 21,896 vehicles in the three months ended June 2021, a new quarterly record representing a strong increase of 111.9% year-over-year. As of June 30, 2021, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 117,597 vehicles.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported earlier in April its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Total revenue grew 74% YoY in Q1. This was primarily achieved through substantial growth in vehicle deliveries, as well as growth in other parts of the business. At the same time, vehicle ASP declined by 13% YoY as Model S and Model X deliveries reduced in Q1 due to the

product updates and as lower ASP China-made vehicles became a larger percentage of our mix. Year over year, positive impacts from volume growth, regulatory credit revenue growth, gross margin improvement driven by further ne) were mainly offset by a lower ASP, increased SBC, additional supply chain costs, R&D investments and other items. Model S and Model X changeover costs negatively impacted both gross profit as well as R&D expenses.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) reported this month that the Company delivered 7,713 Li ONEs in June 2021, representing a 320.6% year-over-year increase, a 78.4% quarter-over-quarter increase, and a new monthly high. As the 2021 Li ONE continues to gain traction rapidly and drive a surge in orders, the Company's new orders in June, which surpassed 10,000, also hit a record high. Total deliveries for the second quarter increased 166.1% year-over-year and 39.7% quarter-over-quarter to reach an all-time high of 17,575, exceeding the top end of the Company's guidance range. "On the day that marks Li Auto's sixth anniversary, I'm pleased to share with you that thanks to strong user endorsement for the 2021 Li ONE, we set records in deliveries and new orders in June, the first full month of sales for the 2021 Li ONE after its launch," said Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For td holdings, inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the Company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com has signed a one month agreement for one hundred forty thousand common and restricted shares locked up for six months, FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com