Industrial X Unleashed event assembles leaders in Industrial AI

IFS, Anthropic, Boston Dynamics, MIT CISR, Microsoft, PwC, Siemens, and more to showcase latest real-world applications of Industrial AI in action as well as the future era of innovation and impact

Taking place on November 13, 2025 in New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced Industrial X Unleashed (www.industrialX.ai), a global event assembling the leading players in Industrial AI who are driving growth, innovation, and standards that are transforming the world's most critical industries. Taking place on November 13, 2025, in New York City, Industrial X Unleashedwill signal a new standard in industrial performance, powered by intelligence that delivers clear value and measurable outcomes.

Leading voices and innovators from companies including Anthropic, Boston Dynamics, MIT CISR, Microsoft, PwC and Siemens will be showcasing the best of AI in the industrial setting. Additionally, executives from some of the world's most progressive industrial companies will be sharing how their companies are transforming, covering Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Engineering, Manufacturing, Transport, and Telecommunications. The event will address how leaders in software, LLMs, hardware, and robotics will come together, as well as the macro topics that serve as the foundation for change – infrastructure, governance, and reskilling.

This AI-led industrial revolution is compounded by the need to orchestrate complexity – from aging infrastructure to fragile supply chains, through to evolving economic and trade pressures. Industrial leaders do not need more hype or theory; they need Industrial AI that is ready to rapidly deliver value in the form of real outcomes and ROI in mission-critical operations.

Oliver Pilgerstorfer, CMO of IFS, commented: "Industrial X Unleashed is bringing together the world's most progressive minds and organizations who are actively driving change within the industries that are powering our economy, society, and planet. This is not an abstract event; it's packed full of real-world Industrial AI in-action. There will be demos, executives from the largest industrial companies sharing their stories, as well some of the most progressive minds and industry bodies outlining their vision of the challenges and opportunities ahead".

The event will spotlight the power of collaboration, innovation, and AI-driven growth, showcasing how IFS and its partners are not only adapting to the future but actively engineering it.

For more information, visit www.industrialx.ai.

