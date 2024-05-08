Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market to Reach $ 206.81 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Offering (Treatment Technologies, Treatment Chemicals, Process Control & Automation, Design, Engineering, and Construction Services, Operation & Maintenance services), End User, and Geography- Forecast to 2031', the industrial wastewater treatment market is projected to reach $206.81 billion by 2031 from an estimated $136.79 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2024–2031).

The growth of the global industrial wastewater treatment market is driven by factors such as the lack of freshwater resources, government encouragement and growing emphasis on corporate social responsibility, and the need for critical resource recovery from wastewater. However, the high installation, maintenance, and operating costs of wastewater treatment infrastructure restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced wastewater treatment technologies and the generation of green hydrogen from industrial wastewater are expected to provide growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, high energy consumption and expenses due to excess sludge production pose significant challenges to the market's growth.

The global industrial wastewater treatment market is segmented by offering, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the country and regional-level markets.

Lack of Freshwater Resources Supporting the Growth of the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

Water is the driving force of nature; however, freshwater resources are now depleting at an alarming rate. The global population continues to soar; however, freshwater supplies have not increased proportionately. Projections by the World Bank indicate that six billion people could face a scarcity of clean water by 2050, driven by the escalating demand for water, diminishing water resources, and increasing water pollution. Exponential population growth and rapid industrialization further exacerbate these challenges.

Demographic pressures, the pace of economic development, urbanization, and pollution are exerting unprecedented pressure on the world's water resources. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of March 2022, approximately 2 billion people worldwide lacked access to safe drinking water, of which 771 million people lacked access even to basic drinking water. The demand for water is on the rise. It is projected to exceed the available supply by 40% within the next 20 years, primarily due to issues related to poor sanitation and water management.

Furthermore, the key players in this market are increasingly investing in the development of industrial wastewater treatment infrastructure. For instance, in September 2022, LANXESS (Germany) commissioned a new wastewater treatment plant at its Belgium site, with an investment of around USD 13.0 million (EUR 12 million). The plant has a treatment capacity of around 260,000 liters of wastewater per hour.

Moreover, rising water pollution has led to a decline in the availability of freshwater for various industrial applications, such as processing, washing, diluting, and cooling. The rapid depletion of freshwater resources coupled with industrialization and pollution has resulted in a water crisis in many parts of the world, especially in underdeveloped and developing countries. This water crisis is expected to boost the demand for industrial wastewater treatment solutions, driving the growth of this market in the coming years.

Based on offering, in 2024, the operation & maintenance services segment is expected to account for the largest share of 40% of the industrial wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing need for meeting government-mandated quality standards for managing wastewater and companies' rising focus on cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and reducing workforce requirements for monitoring and managing industrial wastewater.

However, the process control & automation segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising technological complexities in industrial wastewater treatment facilities, the increasing need for operational automation, the rising number of investments in process control systems, and the companies' growing focus on achieving cost & energy-saving targets.

Based on end user, in 2024, the food & beverage segment is expected to account for the largest share of 26% of the industrial wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as increasing volumes of sewage & wastewater generated during food production, the substantial utilization of water for food processing and cleaning in the food & beverage industry, and the growing need for wastewater reuse in the F&B industry to improve water efficiency and ensure reliable and clean water sources for operations.

Based on geography, in 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to command the largest share of 46% of the industrial wastewater treatment. Asia-Pacific's major market share is attributed to the rising demand for sustainable and advanced solutions due to significant water stress and environmental pollution. The key food & beverage sectors creating the highest investment opportunities in the region include dairy and beverages, especially in China and India. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific industrial wastewater treatment market is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period to reach USD 102 billion by 2031.

The key players operating in the global industrial wastewater treatment market are Xylem Inc. (U.S.), SUEZ S.A. (France), Pentair plc (U.K.), Dow Inc. (U.S.), Veolia Environnement S.A. (France), BASF SE (Germany), PPU Umwelttechnik GmbH (Germany), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Microbics (U.S.), Thermax Limited (India), Ecolab Inc. (U.S.), Kurita Water Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Kemira Oyj (Finland), GFL Environmental (Canada), 3M Company (U.S.), Kingspan Group plc (U.K.), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Trojan Technologies (Canada), Clean TeQ Water Limited (Australia), SWA Water Australia Pty Limited (Australia), Adroit Associates Private Limited (India), Sauber Environmental Solutions (India), SEPC Limited (India), Golder Associates Inc. (Canada), Burns & McDonnell (U.S.), and WOG Technologies (India).

Scope of the Report

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Assessment—by Offering

Operation & Maintenance Services

Process Control & Automation

Design, Engineering, And Construction Services

Treatment Technologies Membrane Separation & Filtration Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membranes Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes Microfiltration (MF) Membranes Nanofiltration (NF) Membranes Other Filtration Technologies Sludge Management Activated Sludge Clarification Activated Carbon Granular Activated Carbon Powdered Activated Carbon Other Activated Carbon Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor Chlorination Membrane Bioreactor Ion Exchange UV & Ozone Dissolved Air Flotation Other Treatment Technologies

Treatment Chemicals

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Assessment—by End User

Food & Beverage

Power Generation

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Pulp & Paper

Chemical Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Refining & Petrochemicals

Industrial Manufacturing (Automotive, Heavy, And Metal Industries)

Semiconductor Manufacturing

Data Centers

Green Hydrogen Generation

Other End Users

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Assessment—by Geography

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Indonesia Australia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam Philippines Singapore New Zealand Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Poland Belgium Switzerland Denmark Sweden Rest Of Europe

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Chile Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait South Africa Iran Rest of the Middle East & Africa

