Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market 2030 Forecasts Show USD 18.7B Worth, Amid Rising Sustainability Needs, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the industrial wastewater treatment equipment market is presently valued at USD 12.23 billion and is projected to expand to USD 18.70 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.86% during the forecast period.

The industrial wastewater treatment equipment market growth is driven by stricter environmental regulations, growing concerns about water scarcity, and increasing industrial demand for efficient wastewater recycling. With industries under pressure to minimize their ecological footprint, investment in wastewater treatment solutions is accelerating across sectors such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, energy, and food processing.

Key Developments and Adoption Trends

Shift Toward Sustainable Water Management

Enterprises worldwide are prioritizing sustainable water usage and treatment practices. Wastewater equipment is becoming integral to achieving water reuse targets and reducing reliance on freshwater sources.

Smart Monitoring and Sensors Integration

The adoption of smart technologies, particularly in areas like the water and wastewater sensors market, is enabling real-time monitoring of pollutants and improving treatment efficiency. This integration supports predictive maintenance and ensures compliance with discharge regulations.

Rising Adoption in Emerging Economies

Developing countries are increasingly deploying wastewater treatment equipment to manage rapid industrialization. Government-backed initiatives in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are fueling installations across manufacturing hubs.

Industry-Specific Applications Driving Growth

Sectors such as power generation and oil & gas demand specialized treatment solutions to manage high volumes of complex effluents, driving innovation in treatment technologies.

Wastewater Equipment Market Segments

The Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, as analyzed by Mordor Intelligence, is segmented as follows:

By Process Stage Primary Treatment Equipment Secondary Treatment Equipment And more

By End-User Industry Power Generation Oil & Gas Food & Beverage And more

By Geography North America Europe And more

By capacity, service mode, and equipment type

Regional Growth Overview

North America: Growth is supported by stringent EPA regulations, advanced water recycling initiatives, and strong industry participation in sustainability programs.

Europe: High adoption due to EU water framework directives, circular economy goals, and robust investment in green infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific: Expected to be the largest market, driven by rapid urbanization, industrial expansion in China and India, and government-led water reuse mandates.

Rest of the World: Middle East, South America and more

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of Mordor Intelligence report at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/industrial-wastewater-treatment-equipment-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment Manufacturers Driving Market Growth

The competitive landscape of the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market is characterized by global leaders and regional specialists offering tailored solutions. Companies are focusing on advanced filtration technologies, smart monitoring integration, and sustainable treatment processes to strengthen their market position.

Key players covered by Mordor Intelligence include:

Veolia Water Technologies

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Xylem Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Pentair PLC

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Thermax Limited

3M Company

Company Aquatech International LLC

And Others

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Water And Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market

The Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Report is Segmented by Treatment Type (Oil/Water Separation, Suspended Solids Removal, Dissolved Solids Removal, and More), End-User Industry (Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment, Food and Beverage, Pulp and Paper, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, and More), and Geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle-East and Africa).

Data Center Water Consumption Market

The Water Consumption Market Report is Segmented by Source of Water Procurement (Potable Water, Reclaimed / Grey Water, and More), Cooling Technology (Evaporative and Adiabatic Cooling, Liquid Immersion and Direct-To-Chip, and More), Water-Treatment Method (Filtration, Reverse Osmosis, and More), Ownership Model (Hyperscale, Wholesale Colocation, and More), and Geography.

Smart Water Meter Market

The Smart Water Meter Market Report is Segmented by Technology (Automatic Meter Reading & Advanced Metering Infrastructure), Application (Residential, and More), Meter Type (Mechanical/Turbine, Ultrasonic, and Electromagnetic), Communication Technology (Radio-Frequency, LoRaWAN/Other LPWAN, and More), Component (Hardware, Software and Analytics, and Services), Deployment (New Installations and Retrofit/Replacement), and Geography.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg