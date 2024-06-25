Industrial Software Market worth $46.6 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=27555137

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Software Market"

150 – Tables

50 – Figures

220 – Pages

Industrial Software Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 21.5 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 46.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, End-use and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Susceptibility of industrial software like MES, SCADA, and HMI to cyberattacks Key Market Opportunities Integration of industrial software such as MES with ERP and PLM solutions Key Market Drivers Rapid adoption of Industry 4.0/5.0 technologies in manufacturing and process industries

These solutions also ensure compliance with stringent quality and regulatory standards in industries such as pharmaceuticals and automotive, enhancing product safety and regulatory adherence. Cost efficiency is achieved through better resource utilization and predictive maintenance strategies, contributing to overall cost savings.

Smart manufacturing practices supported by industrial software foster innovation in product design and manufacturing flexibility, accelerating time-to-market for new products and improving global competitiveness. Continuous technological advancements further expand the capabilities of industrial software, driving innovation and enabling more autonomous and interconnected manufacturing environments.

The automotive segment in the discrete industry is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

Industrial software plays a crucial role in automotive manufacturing, driving significant growth due to its ability to enhance efficiency, quality, and innovation across the production lifecycle. Automotive manufacturers rely on advanced software solutions such as Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), SCADA/HMI, or robotic software to streamline design and assembly operations. MES systems optimize production schedules, monitor real-time performance, and ensure compliance with industry standards, thereby improving throughput and reducing costs. This software manages product data and lifecycle processes, facilitating collaboration among design teams and suppliers to accelerate time-to-market for new vehicle models. Moreover, the adoption of digital twins and AI-driven analytics enables predictive maintenance and quality control, minimizing defects and enhancing overall production reliability. The high growth in industrial software adoption within automotive manufacturing is driven by the industry's continuous pursuit of operational excellence, innovation in smart manufacturing technologies, and the need to meet stringent regulatory requirements while maintaining a competitive advantage in a global market.

The Pharmaceuticals segment in process industries is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Industrial software plays a pivotal role in pharmaceutical manufacturing. It is experiencing substantial growth due to its ability to optimize processes, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance product quality and safety throughout the production cycle. Pharmaceutical companies utilize advanced software solutions, such as Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), to manage and monitor manufacturing operations with precision and efficiency. MES systems enable real-time monitoring of production processes, ensuring adherence to strict quality standards and regulatory requirements while optimizing resource utilization. The high growth in industrial software adoption within pharmaceutical manufacturing is driven by increasing demand for personalized medicine, stringent regulatory oversight, and the industry's continuous investment in technology to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate time-to-market for new drug formulations. These software solutions empower pharmaceutical companies to maintain high standards of product safety, reliability, and compliance while adapting to evolving market dynamics and consumer expectations.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific's industrial software industry is projected to grow significantly. In the Asia Pacific, initiatives promoting smart manufacturing and smart factory implementations are considerably shaping the industrial software market. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore lead efforts with strategic initiatives and investments tailored to advance manufacturing through cutting-edge technologies. China's "Made in China 2025" initiative focuses on integrating AI, IoT, and robotics to enhance productivity and innovation in manufacturing. Japan's "Society 5.0" vision aims to use digital technologies to revolutionize manufacturing efficiency and sustainability. South Korea's "Manufacturing Industry Innovation 3.0" emphasizes IoT and cloud computing for smart manufacturing enhancements. Singapore supports digital transformation through its "Smart Industry Readiness Index" framework, guiding companies toward becoming smart factories. These initiatives propel the adoption of MES, SCADA, ERP, and analytics solutions, driving operational efficiency, cost reduction, and faster time-to-market for products. They collectively bolster the industrial software market by fostering innovation and competitiveness in manufacturing across the region.

Key Players

The industrial software companies includes significant Tier I and II players such as Siemens (Germany), Rockwell Automation (US), ABB (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US) and General Electric (US), among others, are some of the key players in the industrial software market.

