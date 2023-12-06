Industrial Services Market worth $59.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Services Market is projected to grow from USD 39.1 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 59.1 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Organizations are increasingly focusing on the entire lifecycle of their assets, from installation to decommissioning. Industrial services that address the total cost of ownership, including maintenance, repair, and upgrades, are in high demand.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Services Market" 199 – Tables

60 – Figures

283 – Pages

Industrial Services Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $39.1 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $59.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Service Type, By Application, and By End-User Industry Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Highly competitive environment Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for robust cybersecurity Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies

The Industrial Services market for engineering & consulting service types holds the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Industrial operations are becoming more complex, requiring specialized engineering expertise for efficient design, implementation, and optimization. Consulting services assist companies in navigating the complexities of their processes, ensuring optimal performance. There is a growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability in industrial operations. Engineering and consulting services help organizations optimize energy usage, reduce environmental impact, and implement sustainable practices.

Industrial Services market for automotive end-user industry to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

The automotive industry is witnessing rapid technological advancements such as electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving, and connected cars. Industrial services industry are in demand to support these complex automotive technologies' implementation, integration, and maintenance. Automotive manufacturers are adopting lean manufacturing principles and seeking ways to improve operational efficiency. Industrial services are crucial in providing solutions for process optimization, supply chain management, and overall operational excellence.

Industrial Services market for North America to hold the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America has a diverse industrial base, including manufacturing, energy, aerospace, automotive, and technology sectors. The demand for industrial services spans these various industries, contributing to the market's overall growth. There is a resurgence of manufacturing activities in North America, driven by factors such as reshoring, advanced manufacturing technologies, and increased focus on domestic production. Industrial services support manufacturing operations, providing maintenance, process optimization, and technology implementation expertise.

Key Players

The Industrial Services companies includes significant Tier I and II players like ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), and others. These players have a strong market presence for Industrial Services across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

