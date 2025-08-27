Industrial Services Market worth $54.69 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial services market is projected to grow from USD 34.41 billion in 2025 to USD 54.69 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.7% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Industrial services are critical in enhancing operational efficiency, particularly in sectors adopting automation, digitalization, and advanced manufacturing frameworks. As industries move toward smart operations, industrial service solutions provide essential equipment maintenance, process optimization, and systems integration support. These services facilitate predictive maintenance, minimize downtime, and ensure the smooth operation of complex machinery and infrastructure. Technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics are transforming industrial services by enabling remote diagnostics, real-time monitoring, and data-driven decision-making. The value of these services lies in their ability to improve productivity, reduce costs, and extend the lifespan of assets. Consequently, industrial services are becoming essential for driving sustainable growth and enhancing operational resilience across critical sectors, including manufacturing, energy, utilities, and transportation.

Industrial Services Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 34.41 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 54.69 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By service type, application, end-use industry, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Intensely competitive market landscape Key Market Opportunities Rising focus on sustainability and emission control Key Market Drivers Rising use of Industry 4.0 by industry players

Manufacturing execution systems to capture prominent market share in the industrial services market during the forecast period.

Manufacturing execution systems are expected to hold the largest market share in the industrial services market due to their critical role in improving operational efficiency, production visibility, and real-time decision-making. As manufacturers increasingly adopt digital technologies, the demand for MES rises to ensure seamless coordination between shop floor activities and enterprise planning systems. Industrial service providers support the implementation, customization, and integration of MES with ERP systems, driving their adoption in the industrial services market. Compliance requirements and the need for optimized workflows further boost the demand for MES-focused industrial services.

Pharmaceuticals to be the fastest-growing end-use industry in the industrial services market during the forecast period.

The pharmaceuticals industry is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR in the industrial services market due to rising regulatory demands, technological advancements, and the need for highly controlled manufacturing environments. Industrial services are vital in ensuring compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs), maintaining sterile conditions, and supporting automation in production processes. As pharmaceutical companies invest in advanced robotics, cleanroom technologies, and digital technologies such as blockchain for supply chain transparency, the demand for specialized industrial services is rising. These services are crucial for maintaining consistent product quality, minimizing risks, and addressing the complex operational needs of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities.

US dominates industrial services market in North America during forecast period.

The US is expected to dominate the industrial services industry in North America due to its strong manufacturing base, rising investments in advanced industrial infrastructure, and widespread adoption of predictive maintenance and automation technologies. Industrial service providers are key in enhancing efficiency, reducing downtime, and ensuring compliance across manufacturing, energy, and healthcare sectors. Significant investments by companies like Siemens and ABB in new service facilities further drive demand for industrial services, supporting the country's position as a leader in operational innovation and industrial service deployment.

Key players

The industrial services companies includes significant Tier I and II players such as ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), GE Vernova (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Eaton (Ireland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ATS Corporation (sCanada), Metso (Finland), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), SKF (Sweden), and Atlas Copco AB (Sweden).

