Industrial Rubber Market worth $14.90 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Industrial Rubber Market by Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Industrial Manufacturing, Polymer Modification, Wire & Cable, Electrical & Electronics), Type, Product, End-use Product Processing, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", global industrial rubber market is projected to grow from USD 11.48 billion in 2025 to USD 14.90 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Industrial rubber encompasses a vast array of highly versatile elastic materials essential for demanding applications across numerous sectors. Broadly categorized into natural rubber, derived from the latex of rubber trees and prized for its high elasticity and tensile strength, and synthetic rubber, engineered from petroleum-based compounds like Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR), Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), and Silicone, each offering tailored properties such as resistance to heat, chemicals, abrasion, or weathering. The market for these essential materials is primarily driven by the rising demand from the automotive industry, where rubber is crucial for manufacturing tires, seals, hoses, belts, and vibration-dampening components. This demand is directly linked to increased vehicle production. In addition, strong growth in construction and infrastructure development is boosting the need for rubber in expansion joints, seals, roofing, and various components used in roads, bridges, and utility systems.

The automotive segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial rubber market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period

The automotive segment is expected to hold the largest share of the industrial rubber market during the forecast period due to the extensive and diverse use of rubber components in vehicle manufacturing. Industrial rubber is critical in producing tires, seals, gaskets, hoses, belts, vibration-dampening components, and various under-the-hood applications that demand high performance, flexibility, and durability. As vehicle production continues to grow, especially in emerging economies with rising middle-class populations and improving road infrastructure, the demand for industrial rubber products increases proportionally. Additionally, the shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) is driving the need for advanced rubber materials that offer noise reduction, thermal insulation, and compatibility with new drivetrain technologies. The automotive industry's emphasis on safety, efficiency, and durability ensures that high-performance rubber solutions remain indispensable, solidifying this segment's dominant position in the industrial rubber market during the forecast period.

By product, the mechanical rubber goods segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of volume during the forecast period

Based on product, the mechanical rubber goods segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The mechanical rubber goods segment is projected to hold the largest share of the industrial rubber market due to its broad range of applications across multiple industries, including automotive, building & construction, industrial manufacturing, electrical & electronics, and medical & healthcare. Products such as seals, gaskets, bushings, and vibration dampers are vital for ensuring performance, safety, and longevity in these sectors. In the automotive and construction industries, mechanical rubber components are critical for noise reduction, insulation, and load-bearing functions. In manufacturing and electrical applications, they offer reliable resistance to heat, wear, and chemical exposure. Additionally, their role in emerging sectors like medical and polymer modification further boosts their demand. The durability, versatility, and functional significance of mechanical rubber goods across such diverse industries are key factors driving their dominance within the product segmentation of the industrial rubber market, ahead of other segments such as rubber hoses, belts, and roofing.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the industrial rubber market during the forecast period due to strong economic growth, rapid industrialization, and expanding infrastructure development across the region. Key countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are driving demand, given their robust manufacturing bases and growing investments in automotive, building & construction, and industrial manufacturing sectors. The automotive industry is a significant contributor, with rising vehicle production and increasing use of rubber in components like tires, hoses, belts, and seals. In addition, the construction boom and urban expansion in developing economies are creating a strong demand for rubber-based products used in roofing, sealants, and insulation. The region also supports growing demand for applications like polymer modification, wire & cable, and electrical & electronics, where industrial rubber is essential for insulation, durability, and flexibility. Furthermore, cost-effective labor, a supportive regulatory environment, and an increasing shift of global manufacturing operations to the Asia Pacific region are attracting major rubber producers to expand their footprint. These factors collectively make the Asia Pacific a key growth engine for the industrial rubber market over the coming years.

Some of the leading players in this market include Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Dynasol Group (Spain), Synthos (Poland), ARLANXEO (Netherlands), and SIBUR International GmbH (Russia).

