Industrial Process Heating Market worth $17.47 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global industrial process heating market is valued at USD 13.36 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 17.47 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

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Industrial Process Heating Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 13.36 billion

USD 13.36 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 17.47 billion

USD 17.47 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 4.6%

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The industrial process heating market is growing due to rising demand for energy-efficient and low-emission heating solutions across industrial sectors. These systems provide precise temperature control and high thermal efficiency, supporting critical processes such as drying, melting, and chemical processing. Industries such as metals, chemicals, oil & gas, and food & beverages rely heavily on advanced heating systems to maintain productivity and product quality. The shift toward electrification and cleaner fuel-based systems is increasing as companies aim to reduce carbon emissions and meet regulatory requirements. Advanced burner technologies and electric heating systems improve energy utilization and operational safety. Integration of automation and digital control systems enhances process efficiency and reliability.

Upgrades of conventional heating infrastructure are accelerating across industries. Smart monitoring and predictive maintenance improve system performance and reduce downtime. Expansion of manufacturing activities in emerging economies is further driving demand. Additionally, ongoing investments in industrial efficiency and sustainability initiatives support long-term market growth.

The electric heating equipment segment is expected to dominate the electric-powered process heating market during the forecast period.

Electric heating equipment is expected to dominate the electric-powered process heating market due to its high energy efficiency, precise temperature control, and lower emissions compared to conventional gas-based systems. These systems are widely used across industries such as chemicals, metals, food & beverages, and electronics for applications including drying, curing, and heat treatment. The shift toward electrification is accelerating as industries aim to reduce carbon emissions and comply with stringent environmental regulations. Electric heating systems improve operational safety by eliminating direct combustion and enable better process control through advanced automation and power control technologies. Additionally, high thermal efficiency, ease of integration, and growing investments in sustainable manufacturing further support the adoption of electric heating equipment, reinforcing its leading position in the market.

The food & beverage industry segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the electric-powered industrial process heating industry during the forecast period.

The food & beverage industry is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of electric process heating, driven by the growing need for hygienic, energy-efficient, and precisely controlled heating solutions. Electric heating is widely utilized in processes such as pasteurization, drying, cooking, and temperature maintenance, where consistent quality and safety are essential. Its ability to provide uniform heating, eliminate direct combustion, and enable accurate temperature control makes it well-suited for sensitive food processing applications. Additionally, the industry's growing focus on sustainability, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency is further accelerating the shift toward electric-powered heating technologies.

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The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region for electric process heating, driven by strong decarbonization efforts and the transition toward low-emission industrial operations. The region is increasingly shifting from conventional fuel-based systems to electric heating solutions, supported by regulatory pressure, sustainability targets, and rising carbon costs. Industries such as chemicals, food & beverage, and advanced manufacturing are actively adopting electric heating to improve energy efficiency and meet environmental standards. Additionally, ongoing investments in clean energy and modernization of industrial infrastructure are further supporting the adoption of electric-powered heating technologies across the region.

Key Players

Leading players in the global industrial process heating companies include Honeywell International Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (US), ANDRITZ AG (Austria), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Fives Group (France), Bloom Engineering Company, Inc. (US), Fireye LLC (US), NOXMAT (Germany), SixCarbon Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company (US), and others.

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