Industrial PC Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 10,460.28 Million by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Industrial PC Market Based on Type (Box Industrial PC, DIN Rail Industrial PC, Embedded Industrial PC, Panel Industrial PC, Rack Mont Industrial PC, and Thin Client Industrial PC), Based on End User (Aerospace & Defense, Communication & Network Industry, Healthcare, Industrial Automation & Control, Power Transmission & Distribution, Retail, and Transportation) and Based on Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published on Valuates Reports.

The Global Industrial PC Market size is expected to grow from USD 7,176.22 Million in 2019 to USD 10,460.28 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period.

Major Factors driving the growth of the Industrial PC Market size are the demand from downstream application fields, such as medical, industrial automation, and electric power and energy.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF INDUSTRIAL PC MARKET SIZE

The industrial PC market size is expected to grow rapidly due to the growing demand for robust PCs operating under harsh environmental conditions, high reliability, and long-term efficiency of industrial PCs along with the use of IoT in manufacturing industries.

The increased adoption of automation and the Internet of Things ( IoT) technologies in industries is expected to drive the industrial PC market size during the forecast period. Industrial PCs help provide the framework to run automation software in real-time applications for monitoring and controlling processes.

In order to simplify their manufacturing processes to increase efficiency, manufacturing companies are aggressively increasing their emphasis on implementing industrial PCs. These PCs also enable businesses to improve accuracy and decrease operational costs, thereby achieving superior quality, performance, and protection. The rising demand for energy-efficient manufacturing operations is therefore expected to boost the industrial PC market size.

However, the high initial implementation costs and growing security threats could impede the industrial PC market's growth.

INDUSTRIAL PC MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest Industrial PC market share. This dominance of Asia Pacific is attributed to the presence of large production bases in China and India.

North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. North American industrial producers are focusing on incorporating advanced technology to develop their manufacturing processes and maximize performance. Moreover, the fastest-growing end-use industries for industrial PCs are considered to be discrete industries, such as aerospace & defense and automotive, among others.

INDUSTRIAL PC MARKET SEGMENTATION & COVERAGE

This research report categorizes the Industrial PC to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the Industrial PC Market studied across

Box Industrial PC

DIN Rail Industrial PC

Embedded Industrial PC

Panel Industrial PC

Rack Mont Industrial PC and

Thin Client Industrial PC.

Based on End User, the Industrial PC Market studied across

Aerospace & Defense,

Communication & Network Industry,

Healthcare,

Industrial Automation & Control,

Power Transmission & Distribution,

Retail,

Transportation.

Leading Key Vendors

Advantech Co., Ltd.,

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG,

General Electric Co.,

Industrial PC, Inc,

Lanner Electronics, Inc.,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

Omron Corporation,

Rockwell Automation, Inc.,

Schneider Electric SE,

Siemens AG

