Industrial Packaging Market to Reach $114.8 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

30 Oct, 2025, 15:00 GMT
The industrial packaging market is driven by rapid industrialization, increasing demand for durable and efficient packaging solutions, and the growing emphasis on supply chain optimization. Regulatory support and government initiatives promoting sustainable packaging practices are further accelerating investments in recyclable materials, automation technologies, and smart packaging systems. In addition, the rise in global trade and e-commerce has prompted the development of advanced protective and bulk packaging solutions, boosting market growth. Technological innovation and sustainability initiatives continue to shape the future of industrial packaging systems worldwide.
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Industrial Packaging Market by Product Type (Drums, IBCs, Sacks, Pails, and Crates/Totes), Material (Paperboard, Plastic, Metal, Wood, and Fiber), and Application (Chemical and Pharmaceuticals, Building and Construction, Food and Beverages, Oil and Lubricants, Agriculture and Horticulture, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the industrial packaging market was valued at $56.3 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $114.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2034.
The industrial packaging market is propelled by the expanding manufacturing sector and the rising demand for durable, efficient, and sustainable packaging solutions across various industries. Companies are increasingly adopting advanced packaging technologies and materials to enhance product protection, optimize logistics, and reduce environmental impact. However, fluctuating raw material prices, high initial investment in automation, and regulatory compliance challenges are key restraints, particularly in emerging economies. Despite these hurdles, the market offers substantial growth opportunities through the adoption of recyclable and biodegradable packaging materials, as well as smart packaging innovations that improve traceability and supply chain efficiency. The ongoing advancements in material science and automation technologies further pave the way for market expansion.
The crates/totes segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period
By product type, the crates/totes segment dominated the global industrial packaging market in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global industrial packaging market revenue. However, the drums segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2034.
The plastic segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
On the basis of material, the plastic segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global industrial packaging market revenue. However, the fiber segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2034.
The chemical and pharmaceuticals segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
On the basis of application, the chemical and pharmaceuticals segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global industrial packaging market revenue. However, the food and beverages segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2034.
Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2034
On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the industrial packaging market revenue.
Leading Market Players: -
- Grief, Inc.
- Mondi PLC.
- Amcor Limited
- Westrock Company
- International Paper Company
- Bemis Company, Inc.
- Orora Limited
- Mauser Group
- Sigma Plastics Group
- Wuxi Sifang Drums Limited Company
The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global industrial packaging market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.
Industrial Packaging Market Segments:
By Application
- Chemical and Pharmaceuticals
- Building and Construction
- Food and Beverages
- Oil and Lubricants
- Agriculture and Horticulture
- Others
By Product Type
- Drums
- IBCs
- Sacks
- Pails
- Crates/Totes
By Material
- Paperboard
- Plastic
- Metal
- Wood
- Fiber
By Region
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Province Of China, Viet Nam, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Rest of LAMEA)
