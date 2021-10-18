Industrial Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 66090 Million by 2026 at CAGR 4.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Packaging Market is Segmented by Type (Crates/Totes, Sacks, IBCs, Other), Application (Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Food and Beverages, Other). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2026. It is published in Valuates Reports under Packaging Category.

The global Industrial Packaging market size is projected to reach USD 66090 Million by 2026, from USD 49000 Million in 2019, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Industrial Packaging Market

Due to rising demand in end-use sectors such as food & beverage and pharmaceutical, it is expected to drive the Industrial Packaging Market growth.

Because people are unable to leave their homes owing to lockdown limitations, they must rely on online platforms to purchase daily essentials, resulting in a surge in demand for bulk industrial packaging solutions and services.

During the projected period, a rise in modern retailing, high consumer income, and acceleration in industrial activity, particularly in emerging nations, are expected to boost the expansion of the industrial packaging market.

Trends Influencing The Growth Of Industrial Packaging Market:

The industrial packaging market is expected to develop due to the rising demand for industrial packaging from emerging economies. Because of rising population and currency rates, the industrial packaging market in emerging nations is predicted to increase at a rapid pace throughout the forecast period. The market's expansion has been fueled by robust production and consumption of bulk packaging products in economies like China and India, which have seen sustained demand from key consuming countries.

The government and packaging groups have begun to address the environmental consequences of industrial packaging use. International packaging requirements vary and are based on a variety of rules. Currently, the majority of the criteria that are mandated are voluntary. However, there is a persistent drive for tougher packaging material and recyclability. During the forecast period, this is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the industrial packaging market players.

Industrial Packaging Market Share Analysis

During the projected period, the food and beverage category is expected to be the most lucrative. Because most food and beverage products have a short shelf life, the packaging is critical. The food and beverage market is being driven by improving supply chain operations and increased demand for vital products.

Based on region, Europe is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period due to high demand from the food and beverages and pharmaceuticals industries for industrial packaging.

Leading Players in the Industrial Packaging Market

Amcor

Grief

International Paper

Nefab

Schutz

Sonoco

Chem-Tainer Industries

CorrPak Bulk Packaging Systems

East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing

Hoover Container Solutions

Intertape Polymer Group

Jumbo Bag

LC Packaging

Remcon Plastics

RDA Bulk Packaging

Snyder Industries

Taihua Group

Ven Pack

