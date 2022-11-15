Industrial Maintenance Services Market to Reach $85.8 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Usage in a wide range of industries, such as oil & gas, manufacturing, and processing, the development of cloud platforms, industry 4.0, and communications protocols, and evolution of the machines with embedded technologies drive the growth of the global industrial maintenance services market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Industrial Maintenance Services Market by Service (Inspection, Maintenance, Repair), by Location (On Shore, Off Shore), by End-User Industry (Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Power Generation, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021- 2031". According to the report, the global industrial maintenance services industry generated $49.0 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $85.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.



Download Free Sample Report (204 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17453

Prime determinants of growth

Usage in a wide range of industries, such as oil & gas, manufacturing, and processing, surge in population, rise in disposable income of people, the development of cloud platforms, industry 4.0, and communications protocols, and evolution of the machines with embedded technologies drive the growth of the global industrial maintenance services market. However, the need for highly qualified and seasoned individuals restricts the market growth. On the other hand, major players in the industry have focused on product launches, acquisitions, and business expansions to sustain harsh competition in the industrial maintenance services industry, which presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global industrial maintenance services market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which led to halt the service provision of many industrial maintenance services providers.

The economic slowdown initially resulted in reduced production in end-user industries. However, owing to the introduction of various vaccines, the severity of COVID-19 pandemic has significantly reduced.

As of mid-2022, the number of COVID-19 cases have significantly decreased. This has led to the full-fledged reopening of industrial maintenance services companies at their full-scale capacities.

The repair segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on service, the repair segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global industrial maintenance services market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to high cost involved in replacement of worn out components and malfunctioning equipment. However, the inspection segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increased demand for inspection services in Asia-Pacific region.

Buy This Research Report @ http://bit.ly/3Gefts4

The onshore segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on location, the onshore segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global industrial maintenance services market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to large number of process and manufacturing industries. However, the offshore segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increased demand for oil & gas.

The manufacturing segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user industry, the manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the global industrial maintenance services market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rapid growth of manufacturing industry in emerging economies such as India and China. The report also analyzes segments including oil & gas, power generation, and others.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global industrial maintenance services market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to large manufacturing and processing industry. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031, owing to growth of manufacturing industry in Latin America.

Leading Market Players: -

Advanced Technology Services, Inc.

Baker Hughes Company

Bell and Howell LLC

Bilfinger (Bilfinger Industrial Services Polska Sp. z o.o.)

Caverion Corporation

Global Electronic Services, Inc.

Global Offshore Engineering

Kirti Telnet Pvt. Ltd.

Lee Industrial Contracting

Marshall Industrial Technologies

MEIDENSHA CORPORATION

NAES Corporation

Petrofac Limited

SGK India Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Valmet Ltd.

Total Resource Management

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17453

Trending Reports in Industrial Maintenance Services Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Metal additive manufacturing market projected to reach $14.1 billion by 2031

Railway maintenance machinery market and is projected to reach $7,613.8 million by 2031

Custom manufacturing market projected to reach $1,350.2 billion by 2031

Inspection robots market projected to reach $13,942.5 million by 2030

Facility management services market projected to reach $2,525.10 billion by 2030

Industrial Machinery Repair Services Market: Global opportunity analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Construction Project Management Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/construction-and-manufacturing

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research