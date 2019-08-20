Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Market Report Focuses on Current Market Trends, Opportunities and Threats, Driving Factors and Key Vendors: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Market is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period due to increase in demand from food and beverage industry. Industrial liquid nitrogen is a colorless liquid with extremely low temperature. Industrial liquid nitrogen causes rapid freezing on contact with the living tissues. It has wide applications in preserving blood in blood banks, food freezing, rubber and plastic deflashing and grinding, cooling, preserving of biological sample, metal treating, pulverization, and other temperature-associated applications.

The major driving factors of industrial liquid nitrogen market include improvements in industrial gas, rise in demand from several end use industries like metal fabrication & manufacturing, and food and beverage industry, and growing demand from pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. Additionally, rise in demand from chemical and transport industry and increase in use of enhanced technology is also propelling the market. However, strict regulations are hampering the market. High production cost, lack of job opportunities, and growing accidents due to leakage of gas is also impeding the market growth.

Increase in demand for frozen ice-cream from developed economies and developing end use industries is trending in the market. Nevertheless, increase in applications in cryopreservation, cryotherapies, and cryosurgeries for curing skin, removing the skin tags, moles, and skin cancers is offering opportunities to the market.

Industrial liquid nitrogen market is categorized on the basis of storage transportation and distribution, function, manufacturing process, end users, and geography. On the basis of storage transportation and distribution, market is divided into cylinder and packaged distribution, tonnage distribution, merchant liquid distribution, and others.

Based on function, industrial liquid nitrogen market is divided into refrigerant and coolant. High demand for nitrogen as a refrigerant and coolant is increasing in several industries, such as metal fabrication, healthcare, rubber & plastic, automotive, electronics, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and construction.

On the basis of manufacturing process, the market is divided into pressure swing adsorption and cryogenic distillation. Cryogenic distillation process is expected to lead the market since due to its cost-effectiveness. Moreover, increased use of nitrogen in the making of semiconductor devices is also propelling the market growth.

In terms of end user, the industrial liquid nitrogen market is divided into chemicals & pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food & beverages, metal manufacturing & construction, rubber & plastic, electronics and energy, and others. Food and beverages industry accounts for significant share of the market since nitrogen helps to increase the shelf life of the food products against moisture.

Geographically, industrial liquid nitrogen market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market due to increase in demand from various end use industries. Asia Pacific is also expected to contribute to the market growth due to increasing awareness among end users about Industrial liquid nitrogen. Furthermore, high demand for coolants from European economies is also driving the market growth.

The prominent players in industrial liquid nitrogen market include The Linde Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, AMCS Corporation, Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC., and Asia Industrial Gases Pte. Ltd., Messer Group, Cryomech Inc., and Praxair Inc.

The global Industrial Liquid Nitrogen market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and the analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Industrial Liquid Nitrogen from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Industrial Liquid Nitrogen market.

