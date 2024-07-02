Industrial IoT Market to be Worth $408.2 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Industrial IoT Market by Component (Hardware, Platform, Services, Connectivity), Industry (Agriculture, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Others) Geography —Forecasts to 2031,' the global industrial IoT market is projected to reach $408.2 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2024 to 2031.

Download Sample Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5102

Industrial IoT (IIoT) refers to sensors, instruments, machines, and other devices networked via industrial management and business intelligence (BI) applications. IIoT is the connectivity between systems, machines, and people in the manufacturing world that benefits various sectors, including healthcare, public utilities, retail, and logistics. IIoT is increasingly being adopted across industrial environments, subsequently improving operations, resource utilization, and inventory management through sensors and smart machinery.

Major factors driving this market's growth are rising investments in Industry 4.0 technologies, government initiatives to promote industrial automation, and the growing need to improve productivity and efficiency. However, the lack of standardization and the high capital and OpEx requirements restrain the growth of the IIoT market.

The increasing use of Industrial IoT for predictive maintenance and the proliferation of data centers are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, vulnerability issues with IoT devices and the lack of skilled professionals are major challenges for market growth. Additionally, the rising popularity of IIoT digital twins, the emergence of edge computing, and the rising adoption of smart manufacturing-as-a-service are some of the major trends in this market.

Get a Glimpse Inside: Request Sample Pages- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5102

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market based on component (hardware [network components, sensors & actuators, and other IIoT hardware], platform, services [professional & managed], and connectivity), industry verticals (agriculture, manufacturing, retail, energy & utility, oil & gas, aerospace, transportation & logistics, telecom, and other industry verticals), and geography.

Based on component, the global industrial IoT market is segmented into hardware, platforms, services, and connectivity. In 2024, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of 32.2% of the industrial IoT market.

However, the platforms segment is slated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising adoption of industrial IoT platforms by different industry verticals to improve operational efficiency, along with the increasing need for superior monitoring technologies, is driving the growth of this segment. In addition, the rising focus of key players on product development and enhancement is expected to drive the growth of the platforms segment.

Based on industry vertical, the global industrial IoT market is segmented into agriculture, manufacturing, retail, energy & utilities, oil & gas, aerospace, transportation & logistics, telecom, and other industry verticals. In 2024, the manufacturing segment is expected to account for the largest share of 24.5% of the industrial IoT market. Moreover, the manufacturing segment is also expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of automation and robotics systems extensively throughout production lines in the manufacturing industry to enhance product quality, reduce work-in-progress time, and improve equipment reliability. IIoT can transform traditional, linear manufacturing supply chains into dynamic, interconnected systems—a digital supply network (DSN)—that can more readily incorporate ecosystem partners.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Report-

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5102

Furthermore, the growing need for centralized monitoring and predictive maintenance of assets, the increasing number of smart factories, the advent of Industry 4.0, and the increasing adoption of autonomous robots for industrial automation contribute to the significant market share of this segment.

Based on geography, the global industrial IoT market is segmented into five major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of 38.2% of the industrial IoT market. The large share of this regional market is attributed to factors such as the rising demand for automation across various sectors in the region, the increasing adoption of industrial robots, the advent of Industry 4.0, the growing adoption of cloud-based industrial solutions, and the presence of prominent market players in the region.

Asia-Pacific's industrial sector contributes significantly to the economy and is undergoing a rapid transformation. The growing adoption of disruptive technologies such as AI, machine learning, and IoT drives cloud adoption across the region, accelerating the demand for cloud-based industrial IoT solutions. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is at the center of the various government initiatives and strategic growth plans of several leading vendors operating in the industrial IoT market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with highest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the global industrial IoT market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), General Electric Company (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd. (China), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), PTC, Inc. (U.S.), Dassault Systemes (France), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), KUKA AG (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and C3.ai, Inc. (U.S.)

Browse In-depth Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-iot-market-5102

Scope of the Report:

Industrial IoT Market Assessment—by Component

Hardware Network Components Sensors & Actuators Other IIoT Hardware

Platforms

Services Professional Services Managed Services

Connectivity

Industrial IoT Market Assessment—by Industry Vertical

Agriculture Precision Farming Livestock Monitoring Smart Greenhouse Fish Farming Smart Irrigation

Manufacturing Surveillance & Safety Quality Management Resource Optimization Inventory & Warehouse Management Machine Inspection & Maintenance Production Planning Energy Management Smart Robotics

Retail Operations Management Asset Management Customer Experience Management

Energy & Utility Predictive Maintenance Remote Monitoring Worker Safety & Security Distribution Management Asset Management

Oil & Gas Predictive Maintenance Remote Monitoring Worker Safety & Security Distribution Management Asset Management

Aerospace/Airline Performance Management Energy Management Predictive Maintenance Passenger Experience Management

Transportation & Logistics Smart Ticketing & Toll Parking Management Traffic Management Passenger Information Freight Information Telematics Other Applications

Telecom Asset Management Remote Monitoring Other Applications

Other Industry Verticals

Industrial IoT Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Poland Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Unlock Opportunities: Buy Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/91179480

Related Report:

Industrial Automation Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2024–2031)

Industrial Automation Software Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022–2029)

Industrial Automation Sensors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022–2029)

Smart Manufacturing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022–2029)

Smart Energy Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022–2029)

Industrial Robotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022–2029)

Industrial Control Systems Security Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023–2030)

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/38/industrial-iot-market-2031

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg