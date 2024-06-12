Industrial Hemp Market Soars from $6.6 Billion to $25.7 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Sustainable Innovation

Industrial Hemp Playing Key Role in Carbon Sequestration and Soil Remediation Aligning with Sustainable Farming Practices

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on a new research report by Fact.MR, worldwide sales of Industrial Hemp Market are estimated to reach US$ 6.6 billion in 2024. By 2034, this market is anticipated to skyrocket to a staggering US$ 25.7 billion, driven by a steady CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 onward.

Demand for industrial hemp is skyrocketing as more and more industries recognize its versatile and sustainable properties. Once overlooked, this remarkable crop is now being embraced for its myriad uses across various sectors. From textiles and construction materials to biofuels and nutritional supplements, hemp's applications are seemingly endless.

Environmentally conscious consumers are driving much of this demand, as hemp requires minimal pesticides and herbicides, making it an eco-friendly choice for sustainable farming. Its ability to sequester carbon dioxide and remediate contaminated soil further adds to its appeal. Moreover, hemp's durability, lightweight nature, and renewable qualities make it an attractive alternative to traditional materials in manufacturing.

As awareness of hemp's benefits continues to spread, industries are investing in research and development to unlock its full potential. With its multi-faceted applications and sustainable credentials, industrial hemp is poised to become a cornerstone of the green economy, meeting the growing demand for environmentally responsible products and practices.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Based on nature, sales of organic hemp are estimated to reach a valuation of $3.2 billion in 2024.

in 2024. The market in Mexico is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2034.

is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2034. Revenue from sales of industrial hemp in East Asia is projected to reach $5.9 billion by the end of 2034.

is projected to reach by the end of 2034. The South Korean market is evaluated to reach a valuation of $1.4 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. North America is analyzed to hold a global market share of 24.3% by 2034.

"Use of industrial hemp in textiles, medicines, and food, coupled with global sustainability trends, is creating opportunities for suppliers. Governments worldwide are collaborating to boost global hemp distribution," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Increasing Awareness of Therapeutic Potential of Hemp in Medical Applications

Once relegated to the fringes, industrial hemp is rapidly emerging as a sustainable wonder crop, fueling a wave of cutting-edge innovations across diverse industries. As researchers and entrepreneurs unlock its vast potential, hemp is proving to be a versatile and eco-friendly resource, paving the way for exciting new products and applications.

The automotive industry is also exploring the use of hemp fibers as a reinforcement material for lighter, stronger, and more sustainable car parts. These natural fiber composites could reduce vehicle weight, improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions.

In the field of biotechnology, scientists are harnessing the unique properties of hemp to develop innovative products. For instance, researchers are exploring the use of hemp-derived compounds, such as cannabidiol (CBD), for their potential therapeutic applications in various medical conditions.

Japan's Industrial Hemp Market Poised for Rapid Growth

The industrial hemp market in Japan is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2024 to 2034, with the country expected to hold a 29.4% market share by the end of the period.

Increased investment in research is crucial for unlocking the full potential of industrial hemp. Research efforts may focus on improving hemp genetics for higher yield and quality, optimizing cultivation practices, and exploring innovative applications such as advanced nanomaterials or pharmaceuticals. This investment fosters innovation and establishes a foundation for the hemp industry's long-term growth and competitiveness in an ever-evolving market.

Expanding Opportunities in the United States Industrial Hemp Market

The industrial hemp market in the United States offers abundant opportunities for stakeholders to broaden their product portfolios. Beyond traditional uses like textiles and oils, there is significant potential for hemp-based products to evolve into biodegradable polymers, eco-friendly packaging, and even biofuels. This diversification, a prominent trend in the industrial hemp market, not only targets emerging markets but also positions hemp as a versatile and sustainable resource with applications across various industries.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the industrial hemp market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on nature (organic, conventional), product type (fiber, seeds), and end use (food & beverages, consumer textiles, personal products, industrial applications, hemp CBD, supplements, other consumer products), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

