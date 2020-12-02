Industrial Gases Market Revenue Worth $154,079.5 Million by 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chile, South Africa, Japan, China, India, and the U.K., invested 1.4%, 1.4%, 0.8%, 0.9%, 0.5%, and 0.8%, respectively, of their gross domestic product (GDP) in renewable energy in 2015, says the World Bank. This factor is to prove instrumental in driving the global industrial gases market from $92,392.4 million in 2019 to $154,079.5 million in 2030, at a 5.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

Numerous industrial gases are used during the production of photovoltaic (PV) panels, to reduce silicon loss during the ingot sawing process. Another key renewable-energy-related development helping the industrial gases market advance is the rising sales of hydrogen-fueled automobiles. For instance, in October 2020, the Delhi government introduced hydrogen-enriched compressed natural gas (HCNG) buses, with the ultimate aim to transition to pure-hydrogen buses in future.

The COVID-19 impact on the industrial gases market is been negative, as well as positive. Due to factory closures, the use of several gases for industrial purposes has reduced. Similarly, the low sales of vehicles have hit the hydrogen fuel cell industry hard. However, the demand for gases, especially oxygen, has burgeoned in medical centers, as COVID-19 is essentially a respiratory infection. An increasing number of patients are being put on ventilator support, thereby driving the usage of medical-grade oxygen.

The hydrogen category is predicted to hold the largest share in the industrial gases market in the coming years, on the basis of type. H 2 is widely used in welding, oil and fat hydrogenation, and chemical production, such as of ammonia. Moreover, hydrogen has long been considered a clean automotive fuel, which is why its consumption is rising, driven by emission control laws.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the largest and fastest-growing region in the industrial gases market. India, China, South Korea, and Japan are global manufacturing hubs on account of their cost-effective labor and raw availability, less-stringent regulations than Western countries, and booming population. In addition, the increasing purchasing power here is allowing people to spend more on a range of products, which is leading to the surging consumption of various gases in industries.

The most-prominent global industrial gases market players are Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Linde Plc, Showa Denko K.K., SOL SpA, India Glycols Limited, Messer Group GmbH, Yateem Oxygen, BASF SE, Dubai Industrial Gases, Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, Bharuka Gases Limited, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., Abdullah Hashim Industrial Gases & Equipment Co. Ltd., Asia Technical Gas Co. Pte Ltd., Bristol Gases, Gulf Cryo, The Southern Gas Ltd., SICGIL India Limited, Chart Industries Inc., and Iwatani Corporation.

