Industrial Floor Coating Market to Reach $9.48 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR: AMR

Rise in industrialization across the globe, growth in the food & beverage, manufacturing, and chemical industries, and surge in necessity in industrial facilities have boosted the growth of the global industrial floor coating market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Industrial Floor Coating Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Anhydrite, and others), by Flooring Material (Concrete, Mortar, and Terrazzo), by Component (One Component, Two Component, Three Component, and Others), and by End-user Industry (Chemical, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Transportation and Aviation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global industrial floor coating industry was accounted for $5.89 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $9.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in industrialization across the globe, growth in the food & beverage, manufacturing, and chemical industries, and surge in necessity in industrial facilities have boosted the growth of the global industrial floor coating market. However, lack of skilled workforce and awareness for selection of material hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in FDI inflows and favorable government policies are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9303

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak affected the demand for industrial floor coating due to prolonged lockdown and closure of industrial and production facilities across the globe.

Moreover, the strict lockdown restrictions disrupted the supply chain and increased the raw material prices.

However, the demand for industrial floor coating is expected to rise as the manufacturing facilities resume their work at a full capacity.

The epoxy segment held the largest share

By resin type, the epoxy segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global industrial floor coating market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption in the food & beverage, chemical, and food storage warehouse industries for its features including high adhesion, durability, and impact resistance. The report includes analysis of segments such as polyaspartic, polyurethane, anhydrite, and others.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the industrial floor coating market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9303

The food and beverages segment dominated the market

By end-user industry, the food and beverage segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global industrial floor coating market. In addition, the segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030, due to increase in demand in food & beverage industry for its ability withstand harsh service conditions including extreme temperature fluctuations and frequent high-pressure hosing. The report includes analysis of segments such as chemical, healthcare, transportation and aviation, and others.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the largest share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, dominated in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization and rise in demand from aerospace and electronics industry. The report includes analysis of global industrial floor coating market across Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Major market players

BASF SE

Cornerstone Flooring

Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd.

Fosroc, Inc.

Don Construction Products Ltd.

RPM International Inc.

MAPEI S.p.A.

Twintec Group Limited

Sika AG

VIACOR Polymer GmbH

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9303

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Similar Reports We Have:

Indoor Flooring Market: The indoor flooring market size was valued at $142,424.7 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $189,549.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Facility Management Services Market: The global facility management services market size was valued at $954.0 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,422.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Industrial Flooring Market: The global industrial flooring market size was valued at $6,299.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $8,303.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

North America Roofing Market: The North America Roofing market size was $29,864.4 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $47,517.8 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Outdoor Flooring Market: The global outdoor flooring market size was valued at $16,557.7 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $22,070.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Construction Flooring Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Wooden Deck Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research