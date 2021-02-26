Industrial Filtration Market Size to Reach USD 29170 Million By 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Filtration Market is Segmented by Type - Air, Liquid, by Application - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Metals and Mining, Process Industry, by Regions & Key players Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Industrial Material & Equipment Category.

The global Industrial Filtration market size is projected to reach USD 29170 million by 2026, from USD 23870 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of Industrial filtration market size are the increasing requirement of a safe working environment in industrial facilities, strict government regulations to curb air pollution, and the rising need to reduce energy consumption across several industrial applications.

This report focuses on Industrial Filtration volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Industrial Filtration market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-10A1325/Global_Industrial_Filtration_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF INDUSTRIAL FILTRATION MARKET SIZE

Increasing environmental impact and health issues are expected to drive the growth of the industrial filtration market size during the forecast period.

Favorable government regulations relating to emission standards coupled with the implementation of employee health and safety regulations are expected to increase the growth of industrial filtration market size. The growth in the industrial and manufacturing units, the automotive and commercial sectors has led to the introduction of several regulations relating to industrial air filtration. In addition, the global adoption of the Kyoto Protocol in an attempt to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, by embracing the principle of industrial air filtration is expected to fuel the industrial air filtration market size.

Technological advances in the industrial air filtration system are expected to propel the industrial filtration market size. Modern industrial air filtration products allow designers and plant managers of filtration systems to reduce operating costs and realize energy savings, as well as comply with the necessary quality standards. For example, the use of inhibited oxidation in wet scrubbers offers numerous benefits, such as low reagent expense, and low reagent use. The use of such sophisticated technologies and mechanisms is expected to drive the industrial air filtration market over the forecast period.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-10A1325/global-industrial-filtration

INDUSTRIAL FILTRATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to the rise in demand for zero discharge & zero-emission from manufacturing and public utilities, the liquid filtration segment is expected to hold the largest industrial filtration market share. Strict government regulations to filter pollutant discharges into water bodies are expected to drive the growth of the liquid type industrial filtration market by investing in wastewater treatment plants. In addition, the market for liquid filtration is likely to be increased by advanced environmental technology installed in wastewater treatment plants to treat industrial water.

Based on the Application, the power generation segment is expected to hold the largest industrial filtration market share during the forecast period. As industrial air filtration systems help control harmful, dangerous, and radioactive gas sources, the market is expected to witness considerable growth. In addition, power generation plants have to mandatorily maintain air and gas flow rates within the environmental limits, resulting in increased use of such purification equipment.

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest industrial filtration market share, this dominance of North America is attributed to the strict emission regulations accompanied by the need for clean indoor air facilities in the region.

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-10A1325/Global_Industrial_Filtration_Market

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL FILTRATION MARKET : KEY PLAYERS

Mann+Hummel

Pentair

Donaldson Company

Clarcor

Camfil

American Air Filter Company

CECO Environmental

Eaton

3M

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Nederman

Wuxi YNT Petrochemical Machinery Equipment

Alfa Laval

Filtration Group

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL FILTRATION MARKET : KEY REGIONS

North America

Europe

China

Japan

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL FILTRATION MARKET : SEGMENT BY TYPE

Liquid

Air

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL FILTRATION MARKET : SEGMENT BY APPLICATION

Manufacturing

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Metals and Mining

Process Industry

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-10A1325&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-10A1325&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- The global Industrial Filtration Equipment market by type, application, regions etc. North America is the largest consumption region of Industrial Filtration Equipment, with a consumption market share of nearly 27.62% in 2016. The second place is Europe; following North America with the consumption market share of over 21.11% in 2016.

- Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration market size will increase to 2920 Million USD by 2025, from 2200 Million USD in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ultrafiltration Membrane Filtration

- The Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Systems market was valued at USD 2464.9 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5981.1 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the 2021-2027.

- Global Industrial Air Filtration Market by Product Type - Dust Collectors, Mist Collectors, HEPA Filters, Baghouse Filters, Cartridge Collectors & Filters, Application - Automotive, Food Industry, Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Others, by key players , by Regions - North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- Global Industrial Filtration Systems Market by Product Type - Skid Mounted, Portable, Application - Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Paper & Pulp, Petrochemicals, Others, by key players , by Regions - North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- High Performance Industrial Filtration Market by Product Type - Air Microfiltration, Liquid Microfiltration, Oil Microfiltration, Application - Food and Beverages, Energy, Water & Wastewater, Chemical Industry, Others, by key players , by Regions - North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- Industrial Liquid Filtration Product Market by Product Type - Filter Press, Bag Filter, Drum Filter, Depth Filter, Others, Application - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Metals and Mining, Process Industry, by key players , by Regions - North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Click Here To See Related Reports On Industrial Filtration Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports